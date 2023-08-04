Fisker Alaska: new details of electric pick-up truck announced

Fisker has announced pricing and specification details of its new electric pick-up truck, which will be launched in 2025 alongside the Fisker Ronin GT and Fisker Pear hatchback.

The Fisker Alaska, which was revealed at the American EV firm’s inaugural Product Vision Day, will be priced from $45,400 (£35,723), with two battery options of 75kWh and 113kWh.

Fisker said the Alaska will offer 230 miles of range with the 75kWh battery and 340 miles of range with the 113kWh battery - the same Hyper Range pack as in the just-launched Fisker Ocean SUV.

Power hasn't yet been confirmed, but Fisker has claimed the Alaska will be capable of 0-62mph in times ranging from 3.9sec to 7.2sec, depending on the chosen electric motor.

It’s likely that the Alaska will feature the same motors as its SUV sibling, which offer 275bhp in entry-level models and up to 564bhp and 544lb ft in its most extreme specification.

The Alaska is built on Fisker's own FT31 platform, an extended version of the structure used by the Ocean. The firm said it's designed to be the world’s lightest and most sustainable pick-up truck.

Presented on stage by company founder and boss Henrik Fisker, the Alaska measures 17.4ft long - slightly larger than the Ocean, which comes in at 15.4ft.

Fisker also claimed it will drive similarly to the Ocean. It will be sold with a choice of 20in and 22in wheels.

It features a cargo bed measuring 1.37m at its smallest size, and drivers can extend it to 2.28m, and again to 2.80m. A so-called Houdini divider will also feature to connect the cargo bed and rear cabin.

Inside, the Alaska has wooden trim on the dashboard, which has been treated to feel like fabric. The back seats include a cowboy-hat holder, and the car has a California window-dropping mode, as on the Ocean.

Fisker also claimed the Alaska features the world’s largest cupholder, plus storage for work gloves, flashlights and pens, with a tablet holder and a large central armrest.

The Alaska will be entering a segment with few rivals when it arrives in 2025. The key competition will include the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck.

Similar to the Ocean, the Alaska should significantly undercut several of its rivals.

Speaking at the Product Vision Day, Henrik Fisker said: “We wanted to have a pick-up that had both the pick-up truck efficiency and usability but also one that’s a great driver’s car - great roadholding, great ride and fun to drive.