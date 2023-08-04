BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Fisker Alaska: new details of electric pick-up truck announced
UP NEXT
Nio delays UK launch to develop battery-swap infrastructure

Fisker Alaska: new details of electric pick-up truck announced

Electric pick-up to launch in 2025 with a price equivalent to £36,546 and with 230-340 miles of range
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
17 August 2023

Fisker has announced pricing and specification details of its new electric pick-up truck, which will be launched in 2025 alongside the Fisker Ronin GT and Fisker Pear hatchback.

The Fisker Alaska, which was revealed at the American EV firm’s inaugural Product Vision Day, will be priced from $45,400 (£35,723), with two battery options of 75kWh and 113kWh.

Fisker said the Alaska will offer 230 miles of range with the 75kWh battery and 340 miles of range with the 113kWh battery - the same Hyper Range pack as in the just-launched Fisker Ocean SUV.

Related articles

Power hasn't yet been confirmed, but Fisker has claimed the Alaska will be capable of 0-62mph in times ranging from 3.9sec to 7.2sec, depending on the chosen electric motor. 

It’s likely that the Alaska will feature the same motors as its SUV sibling, which offer 275bhp in entry-level models and up to 564bhp and 544lb ft in its most extreme specification. 

The Alaska is built on Fisker's own FT31 platform, an extended version of the structure used by the Ocean. The firm said it's designed to be the world’s lightest and most sustainable pick-up truck.

Presented on stage by company founder and boss Henrik Fisker, the Alaska measures 17.4ft long - slightly larger than the Ocean, which comes in at 15.4ft.

Fisker also claimed it will drive similarly to the Ocean. It will be sold with a choice of 20in and 22in wheels. 

It features a cargo bed measuring 1.37m at its smallest size, and drivers can extend it to 2.28m, and again to 2.80m. A so-called Houdini divider will also feature to connect the cargo bed and rear cabin. 

Inside, the Alaska has wooden trim on the dashboard, which has been treated to feel like fabric. The back seats include a cowboy-hat holder, and the car has a California window-dropping mode, as on the Ocean. 

Fisker also claimed the Alaska features the world’s largest cupholder, plus storage for work gloves, flashlights and pens, with a tablet holder and a large central armrest.

The Alaska will be entering a segment with few rivals when it arrives in 2025. The key competition will include the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck.

Similar to the Ocean, the Alaska should significantly undercut several of its rivals.

Speaking at the Product Vision Day, Henrik Fisker said: “We wanted to have a pick-up that had both the pick-up truck efficiency and usability but also one that’s a great driver’s car - great roadholding, great ride and fun to drive.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

“It’s going to be really dynamic and very responsive, with the convenience of a pick-up truck. We thought 'let’s do something really unique'.” 

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Commenter 5 August 2023
May affect what if any plans for a new ram Dakota will become if not the Chevrolet Colorado.
jason_recliner 5 August 2023

Looks great to my eyes but might not look 'trucky' enough for ute buyers.

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives