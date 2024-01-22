Fisker Alaska electric pick-up renamed Kayak for Europe

The new Fisker Alaska electric pick-up truck has been renamed as the Fisker Kayak for the European market.

The EV is to be exported and sold in Europe from 2025, following the 2023 arrival of its Fisker Ocean SUV sibling.

The American brand said it had given it a new name that would resonate more with European buyers.

Confirming the decision to export the Kayak to Europe to Autocar at CES in Las Vegas, company boss Henrik Fisker emphasised its exclusivity, saying: “It's not going to be in huge volumes.”

The Kayak, which was revealed last year at Fisker's inaugural Product Vision Day alongside two other concept cars, will be launched in 2025 alongside the Fisker Ronin GT and Fisker Pear hatchback.

European pricing and export volumes are both yet to be confirmed, but Fisker previously revealed that US-market Alaskas would be priced from $45,400, which is equivalent to €41,060 or £35,725.

Drivers have the choice of two battery options: 75kWh and 113kWh. Fisker claims the Kayak will offer 230 miles of range with the standard battery and around 340 miles with the Hyper Range one.

Power and specification details are also yet to be confirmed, but Fisker previously said the Kayak will be capable of 0-62mph in times ranging from 3.9sec to 7.2sec, depending on the chosen electric motor.

It’s likely that the Kayak will feature the same motors as its SUV sibling, which offer 275bhp in entry-level models and up to 564bhp and 544lb ft in its most extreme specification.

The Kayak is built on Fisker's own FT31 platform, an extended version of the structure used by the Ocean. It measures 5.3 metres long and is designed to be the world’s lightest and most sustainable pick-up truck.