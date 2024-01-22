BACK TO ALL NEWS
Fisker Alaska electric pick-up renamed Kayak for Europe
Fisker Alaska electric pick-up renamed Kayak for Europe

Electric load-hauler, due to launch in 2025, renamed so that it will resonate more with European buyers
Jack Warrick
News
3 mins read
26 January 2024

The new Fisker Alaska electric pick-up truck has been renamed as the Fisker Kayak for the European market. 

The EV is to be exported and sold in Europe from 2025, following the 2023 arrival of its Fisker Ocean SUV sibling. 

The American brand said it had given it a new name that would resonate more with European buyers. 

Confirming the decision to export the Kayak to Europe to Autocar at CES in Las Vegas, company boss Henrik Fisker emphasised its exclusivity, saying: “It's not going to be in huge volumes.”

The Kayak, which was revealed last year at Fisker's inaugural Product Vision Day alongside two other concept cars, will be launched in 2025 alongside the Fisker Ronin GT and Fisker Pear hatchback. 

European pricing and export volumes are both yet to be confirmed, but Fisker previously revealed that US-market Alaskas would be priced from $45,400, which is equivalent to €41,060 or £35,725. 

Drivers have the choice of two battery options: 75kWh and 113kWh. Fisker claims the Kayak will offer 230 miles of range with the standard battery and around 340 miles with the Hyper Range one.

Power and specification details are also yet to be confirmed, but Fisker previously said the Kayak will be capable of 0-62mph in times ranging from 3.9sec to 7.2sec, depending on the chosen electric motor. 

It’s likely that the Kayak will feature the same motors as its SUV sibling, which offer 275bhp in entry-level models and up to 564bhp and 544lb ft in its most extreme specification. 

The Kayak is built on Fisker's own FT31 platform, an extended version of the structure used by the Ocean. It measures 5.3 metres long and is designed to be the world’s lightest and most sustainable pick-up truck. 

It will be sold with a choice of 20in and 22in wheels and features a cargo bed measuring 1.37m at its smallest size. Drivers can choose to extend the cargo bed to 2.28m and again to 2.80m. A so-called Houdini divider will also feature to connect the cargo bed and rear cabin. 

Inside, the Kayak has wooden trim on the dashboard, which has been treated to feel like fabric. The back seats include a cowboy hat holder and the car has a California window-dropping mode, as on the Ocean. 

Fisker also claimed the Kayak features the world’s largest cupholder, plus storage for work gloves, flashlights and pens, with a tablet holder and a large central armrest.

The Kayak will be entering a segment with few rivals when it arrives in 2025. The key competition will include the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck.

Like the Ocean, the Kayak should significantly undercut several of its rivals.

Speaking at the Product Vision Day, Henrik Fisker said: “We wanted to have a pick-up that had both the pick-up truck efficiency and usability but also one that’s a great driver’s car: great road-holding, great ride and fun to drive.

“It’s going to be really dynamic and very responsive, with the convenience of a pick-up truck. We thought 'let’s do something really unique'.” 

