BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: First ride: 2023 Honda Civic Type R review
UP NEXT
New Porsche 911 GT3 RS to be revealed on 17 August

First ride: 2023 Honda Civic Type R review

Latest sports entry from Japanese firm looks less aggressive than its predecessor, but is it just as fun?
News
3 mins read
26 July 2022

“It’s very easy to drive,” says Tiago Monteiro, nonchalantly, as the Type R swivels neatly into a fast chicane. “You don’t have to provoke it to oversteer, the weight balance and the responses are really good. That’s why I think that it’s here, through this chicane, where you can feel the biggest improvement over the last Type R.”

This echoes words from Ko Yamamoto, technical advisor for Honda Motor Europe, who spoke to Autocar about the new Civic Type R at this passenger ride event at Italy’s Tazio Nuvolari circuit: “It’s the improvement in chassis rigidity and the handling performance – and also the updates to the steering and suspension – that are the biggest gain over the previous Type R. It’s more engaging and more confident.”

That’s not to say that there isn’t big news regards the powertrain, too. This new Civic Type R majors on saving weight and adding rigidity, and is also set to be the most powerful Type R ever courtesy of the uprated 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which gets revised turbo geometry, improved cooling and more exhaust back pressure to improve responsiveness. 

Related articles

It certainly seems to have worked, as I watch the digital rev bar climb once again towards its 7000rpm redline, complete with blinking red gearshift lights and a subtly synthesised engine noise (an enhanced audio recording of the car’s own mechanical exhaust note) that rasps around the cabin. Power arrives in a constant, linear swell; almost naturally aspirated in the way it builds, and only starting to trail off as it pushes into the very last throes of its rev range. A brief but smooth stab of the brake pedal, a snick of the stubby metal gearshift (now complete with a shorter, swifter throw), a fun, massively grippy turn-in to another tight right, and the Type R is once again fired into the heat-hazed horizon. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

cupra born e boost 202 001 cornering front
This variant of the Born has the biggest battery (77kWh usable) and the longest range
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
aston martin dbx707 2022 001 tracming front
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
kia xceed pheve 2022001 trakcing front
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
99 Porsche 911 Classic front tracking dynamic
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
99 Mini Resolute front dynamic
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Honda Civic Type R 2019 road test review - hero front

Honda Civic Type R

Honda’s hottest hatch yet is quick on a track - but just how well rounded is the new Civic Type R?

Read our review
Back to top

It feels seriously rapid, this thing, but not in the way that the four-wheel drive super-hatches – your AMGs et al - do. There’s no detonation of scrabbling tyres and turbo intake, there’s not any sign of the sort of scrappy, endearing fightiness that other punchy front-drivers like the Ford Focus ST often deliver in really heavy corner exits. In the Type R, everything feels delicate and adjustable yet purposeful.  

It’s also very clearly in its element on track. From the finger-tippy way it seems to respond to steering inputs, to the tidy, focused way that the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres – now wider than before – keep the car in line through enthusiastic corner exits, there’s a really exciting and very grown-up poise to it. 

It does feel stiff, mind. The new Type R has a 35mm-longer wheelbase, and while it is ultimately the same platform that underpinned the outrageously good FK8 Honda Civic Type R, suspension geometry is all-new, and the whole car is now more rigid and a touch lighter. 

Honda hasn’t confirmed the specifics of how much more rigid, or even what the weight and power output is, but you can feel the new Type R bobbing a little over undulations in the circuit. The really high lateral g-force corners bring a hint of tyre scrub as the car tries to kangaroo sideways a little, too. Even then it shows every sign of being playful and manageable as the diff does a remarkable job of keeping the front wheels pointing in the right direction and in contact with the track, regardless of kerbs and undulations. Thank the 16% increase in front camber rigidity.

Advertisement
Back to top
Car Review
Honda Civic Type R
Honda Civic Type R 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Ultimately, as Monteiro rolls the Type R into the pit lane, my lasting impression is of just how easy it all felt. Not only thanks to the talents of Honda’s WTCR driver, but also because the car felt so composed through all of it. From lift-off oversteer to high-speed straights and fast, high-g bends, it feels unflappable. Playful, but forgiving. 

We’re still very light on details, never mind an actual drive in the car, of course. But, on this evidence, the 2022 Civic Type R looks set to remain the adjustable, engaging, purist option in the hot hatch class. That, far more than any news on big power or lap-time records, is exactly what we wanted to hear.

Used cars for sale

 Honda Civic 1.0 VTEC Turbo SR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,800
24,463miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 2.0 I-VTEC Type R GT 3dr
2007
£2,995
152,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Honda Civic 1.6 I-VTEC SE 5dr
2004
£1,795
95,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.8 I-VTEC ES I-Shift 5dr
2006
£3,445
80,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Honda CIVIC 1.6 I-DTEC SR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,999
22,720miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda CIVIC 2.0 I-VTEC Type R GT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£19,995
34,043miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.0 VTEC Turbo EX Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,000
41,242miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.0 VTEC Turbo SR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,700
48,830miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.5 VTEC Turbo Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£18,000
18,373miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 26 July 2022

But, is it really enough?, it's as if it's in the same breath as a sports car, a four seater with a boot than can drive, handle like a Cayman for instance,and, there are other brands out there with Cars as good if not better, this Car isn't a Unicorn, drive what you like?, well, why not?, may not be the best, but, if it makes you smile, isn't that enough?

Latest Drives

cupra born e boost 202 001 cornering front
This variant of the Born has the biggest battery (77kWh usable) and the longest range
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
aston martin dbx707 2022 001 tracming front
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
kia xceed pheve 2022001 trakcing front
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
99 Porsche 911 Classic front tracking dynamic
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
99 Mini Resolute front dynamic
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives