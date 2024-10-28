BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: First pictures of reinvented 2025 Nissan Leaf crossover
UP NEXT
JLR faces ongoing supply issues - a year after apologies

First pictures of reinvented 2025 Nissan Leaf crossover

The third-generation electric family car is a UK-built baby Ariya that will major on efficiency

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
28 October 2024

The third-generation Nissan Leaf has been spotted testing for the first time ahead of production getting under way in Sunderland next year. 

Morphing from hatchback to crossover, the next Leaf is one of three electric SUVs – alongside replacements for the Nissan Juke and Qashqai – due to start running down the lines at Nissan’s UK factory by the end of the decade.

Production of the previous Leaf ended in March this year, and while Nissan has yet to confirm a launch date for its successor, it's understood to have begun production trials in the summer and could be in production as early as spring 2025. 

Related articles

The Japanese firm has previously given an indication of what to expect from the next Leaf with the Chill-Out concept - a sleek, minimalist compact SUV touting high levels of digital functionality and advanced autonomous driving capabilities. 

The production car looks to remain true to the concept’s overall silhouette, clearly aero-optimised in a bid to maximise range, but it seems to sit closer to the ground and have more conventional LED light signatures at each end, rather than digital graphics.

Proportionally, it’s a clear relation to the larger Nissan Ariya, with which it will share a modular EV-specific platform previously known as CMF-EV and now dubbed Ampr Medium.

Notably, Nissan’s Alliance partner Renault uses that architecture for the similarly sized Scenic EV, which could give clues as to what to expect of the batteries and powertrain options.

The Scenic can be had with either a 60kWh or 87kWh battery – for official ranges of 260 or 379 miles respectively – and a choice of either a 168bhp or 215bhp motor on the front axle.

It remains to be seen if Nissan will equip the Leaf with an optional second motor on the rear axle, as it does for the Ariya e-4orce, which produces up to 389bhp in standard form or 429bhp in tuned-up Nismo guise. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Audi S E Tron GT 2024 review lead front driving
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Volkswagen Polo
Used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 review
8
Used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 review
vanquish lead 002
Aston Martin Vanquish
Aston Martin Vanquish
1Audi RS 3 Sportback daytona grey matt SG18064
Audi RS3 Sportback
Audi RS3
Audi RS3
Nissan Ariya frontcorner
Nissan Ariya
7
Nissan Ariya

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
nissan leaf 2024 01 front cornering

Nissan Leaf

Mould-breaking electric hatchback closes in on its dotage by pitching to steal buyers from the Chinese brands

Read our review
Back to top

It’s expected to be a close match for the Ariya inside, too, with a minimalist dashboard topped by a wraparound digital interface and a row of haptic buttons in the dashboard for the climate control.

It could also get the larger car’s optional sliding centre console, which makes it easier to move from the passenger’s side to the driver’s seat.

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Nissan Leaf cars for sale

Nissan LEAF 40kWh N-Connecta Auto 5dr
2020
£9,995
34,601miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan Leaf 40kWh 2.Zero Auto 5dr
2018
£7,500
82,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan Leaf 40kWh N-Connecta Auto 5dr
2021
£10,454
28,829miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan Leaf 30kWh Acenta Auto 5dr
2017
£5,495
61,106miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan Leaf 40kWh Acenta Auto 5dr
2021
£10,097
30,678miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan LEAF 40kWh N-Connecta Auto 5dr
2020
£9,950
35,406miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan LEAF 40kWh N-Connecta Auto 5dr
2021
£12,440
8,465miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan LEAF 40kWh Acenta Auto 5dr
2021
£11,345
12,664miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan LEAF 40kWh Tekna Auto 5dr
2020
£11,420
23,351miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 572 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Audi S E Tron GT 2024 review lead front driving
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Volkswagen Polo
Used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 review
8
Used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 review
vanquish lead 002
Aston Martin Vanquish
Aston Martin Vanquish
1Audi RS 3 Sportback daytona grey matt SG18064
Audi RS3 Sportback
Audi RS3
Audi RS3
Nissan Ariya frontcorner
Nissan Ariya
7
Nissan Ariya

View all car reviews