First pictures of facelifted Audi RS3 as it claims Nürburgring record

Upgraded mega-hatch gets sharpened look and is claimed to possess greater agility
Charlie Martin
21 June 2024

Audi has released the first images of the upcoming RS3 facelift, which is promised to bring an uprated chassis and better handling.

The upgraded car gets brake torque vectoring, which is said to improve agility and reduce steering effort at the turn-in point of a bend.

The software underpinning the torque vectoring and stability control systems, plus the adaptive dampers, has also been updated to better deal with lateral forces.

Audi has yet to confirm the extent of the changes to the RS3’s powertrain, but its turbocharged 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine puts out 394bhp and 369lb ft, matching the outgoing car.

Visually, the front end has been sharpened, with decluttered intake inlets and a reworked grille that bears Audi’s revised four-ring logo. 

The rear end has been simplified, losing its large false grille but gaining new lights with graphics that resemble those on the Q6 E-tron. The mid-section of the lower bumper has also gained a prominent prong, which is likely to bring an aerodynamic benefit.

Inside, the RS3 gets a new square-shaped steering wheel.

The images of the new RS3 were released in celebration of it claiming a Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record for compact cars, rounding the 12.9-mile circuit in 7min 33.123sec. That is 11sec faster than the Honda Civic Type R and 2sec ahead of the outgoing RS3. 

Order books for the updated hot hatch open at the end of August. Pricing has yet to be announced but is expected to be slightly higher than the current entry point of £56,675.

Charlie Martin
