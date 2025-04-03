BACK TO ALL NEWS
Hyundai won't raise prices in response to new US tariffs, says boss

First look at hot Hyundai Ioniq 6 N ahead of July reveal

Electric saloon’s transformation into BMW M3 alternative brings twin spoilers and big power boost

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
3 April 2025

Hyundai has released the first image of its new Ioniq 6 N performance saloon ahead of a full unveiling later this summer.

Tucked in the background of a picture showing the new look of the regular Ioniq 6, it reveals the hot saloon has twin rear spoilers: a prominent duck-tail protruding from the leading edge of the boot plus a large wing mounted higher on the hatch.

It also gets a chunky diffuser that draws on that fitted to the extreme RN22e concept car.

Although Hyundai has yet to show the front end of the new Ioniq 6 N, it's likely to draw on the sporty new N Line variant of the saloon, with additions such as prominent colour-constrasting strakes in its front grille.

The changes are intended to “maintain aerodynamic performance while achieving a smoother, more refined silhouette”, Hyundai said.

Inside, the Ioniq 6 N is expected to borrow key components from the Ioniq 5 N crossover, such as its three-spoke steering wheel with N-specific drive-mode buttons, as well as its more supportive front bucket seats.

Power is most likely to come from the same 641bhp dual-motor powertrain used by the Ioniq 5 N.

This is capable of replicating the power delivery of an internal combustion engine mated to a dual-clutch sequential gearbox, complete with shift paddles for simulated gears.

It’s possible that Hyundai will turn up the wick on this set-up for the Ioniq 6 N, but a 0-62mph time of 3.4sec (as in the Ioniq 5 N) would put the saloon on a par with ICE mainstays such as the BMW M3.

The Ioniq 5 N also packs an 84.0kWh battery that officially yields a range of 278 miles, although it’s likely that the more aerodynamic Ioniq 6 N will boost this nearer to the 300-mile mark.

The hot saloon will be unveiled at July, Hyundai confirmed, suggesting it could make its debut at that month's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It's therefore likely to arrive in UK showrooms this winter. Prices are predicted to start just south of £70,000.

Read our review

Car review
01 Hyundai Ioniq 6 RT 2023 lead driving front

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai looks to upset Tesla’s apple cart with a boldly alternative streamliner saloon

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

