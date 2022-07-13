First Lamborghini EV to be revealed in concept form next week

The first fully electric Lamborghini will be an all-new, radically styled 2+2 crossover arriving in 2028, and the Sant'Agata firm has revealed that it will preview the EV with a concept at Monterey Car Week next week.

This new concept will be the latest in a long line of future-looking show cars revealed by Lamborghini over the past 60 years.

It said: "Ever since its foundation in 1963, Automobili Lamborghini has made one-off models that signal the technical and stylistic direction the company will take in the immediate future. These are design or technical prototypes or experimentation with new concepts to help develop the Lamborghinis to come. In the 1960s, these one-offs were very often show cars bound for motor show parades.

"In more recent years, the designation changed from “one-off” to a category created specially by Lamborghini: “few-offs”, essentially a limited run of cars for the most loyal customers that pre-empt or enhance the most advanced technical solutions that will be used on production cars in later years. The same formula will be repeated in just a few days at Monterey Car Week in California, where Automobili Lamborghini will present the prototype of its first 100% electric car."

Lamborghini gave no further details of what to expect from the concept but, as already reported by Autocar, the company's long-awaited fourth model line will take the firm of a high-riding, four-seat super-GT. It will be followed in 2029 by an electric successor to the Urus to give Lamborghini a four-strong line-up of electrified sports cars by the end of the decade; the Aventador-replacing Revuelto PHEV has now entered production in Sant'Agata, and the hybrid successor to the Huracán will be launched towards the end of next year.

The new 2+2 crossover is expected to draw light inspiration from the Lamborghini Estoque saloon concept, which was revealed in 2008 but never made production.

Lamborghini insiders suggested at the time that there was significant customer support for the car but that the cost of its development versus projected sales meant it didn’t make it from the Volkswagen Group’s prioritisation list to production. Funds were instead focused on a rapid development of its SUV offerings – including the ultra-successful Urus, of which 5367 examples were sold last year.