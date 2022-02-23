First drive: Citroen My Ami Buggy Concept review

Citroën is considering producing a rugged special edition of the Ami quadricycle based on the recently revealed My Ami Buggy Concept.

The tiny Ami city car goes on sale in the UK later this year in both passenger and commercial form. In an attempt to highlight its versatility, the firm recently revealed the one-off Buggy, which adds off-road elements to the electric machine.

Although it was imagined strictly as a one-off, Autocar understands that public reaction to the Ami Buggy has prompted the firm to evaluate a possible production version. But while the concept features elements such as chunky off-road tyres and protective bull bars, any road-legal version is likely to be a more style-focused special edition than adding genuine off-road ability.

But what does the Buggy’s rugged styling and features add to the Ami?

The Ami Buggy Concept is essentially a modern French reimagining of the Mini Moke and other small beach buggy concepts. With its small-but-chunky tyres, fun styling elements and open-air driving feel thanks to the absence of doors, you can see the appeal of using one for carefree cruising basking in sunshine on the French Riviera.

That appeal is tested somewhat in the cold, windswept car park of Stellantis’s UK headquarters near Coventry. Instead of letting in a cooling sea breeze, the open sides expose me to a stiff, icy wind. I consider stopping to attach the transparent rainproof panels that can be added in place of doors to offer some protection from the elements (inspired by those on the Citroën Mehari, apparently). But in truth they’re a bit of a faff, and with limited time I opt to press on, especially since the imminent threat of rain has added some urgency to our test drive.

The Ami Buggy may have rugged styling that hints it can conquer all elements, but as a one-off concept that was built purely for show, there’s a fear that wet weather could damage it. Best hurry to get some running in, then.