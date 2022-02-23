BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: First drive: Citroen My Ami Buggy Concept review
UP NEXT
Move Electric sets seven EV lap records at Brands Hatch

First drive: Citroen My Ami Buggy Concept review

Toughened micro-EV looks great in the metal – but is it any good to drive? We've been finding out
James Attwood, digital editor
News
4 mins read
23 February 2022

Citroën is considering producing a rugged special edition of the Ami quadricycle based on the recently revealed My Ami Buggy Concept.

The tiny Ami city car goes on sale in the UK later this year in both passenger and commercial form. In an attempt to highlight its versatility, the firm recently revealed the one-off Buggy, which adds off-road elements to the electric machine.

Although it was imagined strictly as a one-off, Autocar understands that public reaction to the Ami Buggy has prompted the firm to evaluate a possible production version. But while the concept features elements such as chunky off-road tyres and protective bull bars, any road-legal version is likely to be a more style-focused special edition than adding genuine off-road ability.

Related articles

But what does the Buggy’s rugged styling and features add to the Ami? 

The Ami Buggy Concept is essentially a modern French reimagining of the Mini Moke and other small beach buggy concepts. With its small-but-chunky tyres, fun styling elements and open-air driving feel thanks to the absence of doors, you can see the appeal of using one for carefree cruising basking in sunshine on the French Riviera.

That appeal is tested somewhat in the cold, windswept car park of Stellantis’s UK headquarters near Coventry. Instead of letting in a cooling sea breeze, the open sides expose me to a stiff, icy wind. I consider stopping to attach the transparent rainproof panels that can be added in place of doors to offer some protection from the elements (inspired by those on the Citroën Mehari, apparently). But in truth they’re a bit of a faff, and with limited time I opt to press on, especially since the imminent threat of rain has added some urgency to our test drive.

The Ami Buggy may have rugged styling that hints it can conquer all elements, but as a one-off concept that was built purely for show, there’s a fear that wet weather could damage it. Best hurry to get some running in, then.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Peugeot 308 puretech 130 gt 2022 UK review cornering front

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review
1 Citroen C3 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review
1 VW ID 4 life 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV prototype drive 2022 tracking front

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Except hurrying isn’t really an option: the concept’s chunky mud tyres, set off nicely against matt gold rims, look fantastic, but they only just fit within the Ami’s wheel arches. Turn the wheels too far, and they’ll start rubbing at the one-off’s customised bodywork. Largely limited to travelling in a straight line and very gentle turns, it’s predictably impossible to actually learn anything about the Ami Buggy’s dynamic potential. 

That said, I’m not sure that matters. Taking a regular Ami for a quick dash around the nearby streets of Coventry is a reminder that this machine isn’t really about dynamics or driving thrills: its mission is offering affordable motoring freedom. In its original form as an urban runaround, the Ami is as much a rival to e-bikes and e-scooters as full-size cars. 

Likewise, the Ami Buggy may have rugged styling, but the aim isn’t to offer off-road thrills: it’s a tool to get you to the beach in relative comfort, and probably turn some heads doing it.

On that count, the Ami Buggy certainly delivers. The special design elements look fantastic in the metal, from the bull bars and light covers welded directly onto the steel chassis to the roof-mounted spare wheel, and the speckled black effect of the paint adds a subtle touch of dynamism. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Other flourishes include the words ‘pilot’ and ‘co-pilot’ added to the roof on each side of the car, and yellow arrows on the spoiler to show the direction of the airflow.

While the doors have been removed, Citroën has added small frame doors that add some hint of side protection. The gaps in the doors feature detachable bags that can be used for storage - perfect for small items you’d need for a day at the beach, or a rain coat to cope with Coventry’s fine winter weather.

The frame doors open using the regular Ami’s door opening system, although in truth I found it was easier just to step over them to get in and out of the vehicle. 

The interior of the Ami is a relatively no-frills place, and the Buggy’s cabin is similar, although there are a handful of design touches that add both style and practicality. The steering wheel features a small bumbag attached to it with a magnet (which looks better attached to the wheel than it probably would around my waist), while the smartphone clamp has been replaced with a more stylish cylindrical holder. Citroën’s idea is that tube could be engraved with the car owner’s name, just in case you’re likely to forget such things as your own name.

Elsewhere, cupholders have been added, and there’s a new removable speaker positioned in the dashboard behind the steering wheel. The idea is that speaker can be removed so you can play music in whichever sunny French seaside destination you’ve parked up for the day at. Should your trip out run into the evening, a roof-mounted light bar is intended to offer a torch-style light.

Advertisement
Back to top

That device also comes in useful in adding a touch of light to an otherwise gloomy Coventry day - but then so does the Ami Buggy Concept. As a one-off that was never meant to be taken all that seriously, it’s hard to really offer any firm conclusions on. But in showcasing a possible future use for the Ami, it’s hard not to be excited at the possibility of a relaxing cruise in a production version. Although perhaps somewhere warmer than Coventry…

Used cars for sale

 Citroen Ds3 1.2 Puretech Dsign 3dr
2015
£5,227
72,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.2 Puretech Feel 3dr
2016
£5,642
42,637miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 3dr
2015
£5,663
30,640miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 5dr
2016
£5,990
37,496miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C4 1.6 Bluehdi Feel 5dr
2015
£5,990
88,686miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 3dr
2015
£6,295
32,692miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.2 Puretech Feel 3dr
2016
£6,384
35,401miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 3dr
2017
£6,392
21,850miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 3dr
2015
£6,490
28,621miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Peugeot 308 puretech 130 gt 2022 UK review cornering front

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review
1 Citroen C3 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review
1 VW ID 4 life 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV prototype drive 2022 tracking front

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

View all latest drives