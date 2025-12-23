BACK TO ALL NEWS
The final F-Pace has been built marking end of Jaguar's ICE era
The final F-Pace has been built marking end of Jaguar's ICE era

UK sales of the SUV ended last November, but it continued to be sold in other markets

Will Rimell Autocar
News
1 min read
23 December 2025

The final Jaguar F-Pace has rolled off JLR’s production line in Solihull, officially marking the end of the British brand’s combustion models.

UK market sales of the SUV ended last November, but it continued for markets including the USA, Australia, China, Europe and more.

It means that, officially, Jaguar now no longer makes any models for any markets anywhere in the world. 

This F-Pace is also the final ICE car Jaguar will produce given that the brand will present the first model in its reinvented electric range, a production version of the Type 00 concept, in the middle of next year. Earlier this month, Autocar got to experience a ride in the car.

The F-Pace bows out as one of Jaguar’s best selling models of all time, with more than 300,000 examples sold worldwide since it was launched in 2016.

The final F-Pace to be made was the range-topping SVR. It dons the same black paintwork as the final E-Type that ended that lineage in 1974. It won’t be sold, instead it has been added to the Jaguar Heritage Trust’s collection in Gaydon, reports the Jaguar Enthusiasts’ Club

scrap 23 December 2025

Well, well. Let's see what the future holds.

As a UK resident and not a professional chauffeur or member of the security services, I'm unlikely to ever want or need a 5.4m long, 2m + wide four door gt. The new car is sized for overseas markets, surely (also confusingly it is claimed to be aimed at urban buyers, presumably those who never worry about parking spaces).

The shame for me is that Jaguar will never again build a car that's the right size for its homeland. 

