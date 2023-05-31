Fiat Topolino returns as retro take on Citroen Ami

Fiat has revealed the new Topolino as an all-electric quadricycle based on the Citroën Ami, that references the Italian firm's heritage and marks another step in its push towards electrification.

Designed for younger customers, families and those living in built-up areas, Fiat’s second pure-EV is named after the seminal city car produced by the firm from 1936-1955. It is also designed to "encapsulate the coolness" of the original Fiat 500.

Shown here in the same teal blue available on the Fiat 500 when it launched in 1957, it has a retractable roof in brown cloth, cream leather upholstery and open sides like the beach-ready Fiat 500 Jolly.

Aiming to "make young people fall in love with cars again", the Topolino majors on sustainability while keeping "joy, optimism and fun" as some of its main production principles.

Fiat also hopes the two-seater will play a role in promoting electric cars for use in cities and among young families in its push to provide sustainable transport "suitable for everyone."

It is not expected to come to the UK, but will be one of the cheapest four-wheeled road vehicles on sale in Europe. Sharing its drivetrain with the pint-sized Citroën (and the technically identical Opel Rocks) it will be limited to a top speed of 28mph and have a range of 46 miles.

Fiat is targeting an all-electric lineup by 2027, as its CEO Olivier Francois explains: “We’re decisively betting on electric for Europe,” he said. “We’ll ramp up with electric versions on every new car and at some point make a switch. Fiat should be the people’s Tesla: electric for all."