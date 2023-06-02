BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Fiat announces electric car grant for buyers of 500
UP NEXT
From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1958

Fiat announces electric car grant for buyers of 500

Italian firm’s E-Grant offers £3000 to buyers in effort to increase demand for 500 EV and undercut rivals
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
2 June 2023

Fiat will launch its own EV grant as part of a nationwide incentive to encourage customers to buy its electric cars, making it the first manufacturer to do so. 

The grant, called Fiat E-Grant, which is immediately available for customers, is worth £3000 and is applicable to purchases of the electric Fiat 500 and Fiat 500C.

The Italian brand hopes to increase demand for its EVs and in turn bring the cost of buying an EV down by taking advantage of economies of scale.

Related articles

The electric 500 and 500C are currently on sale from £28,195 and £34,195 respectively. After the grant reduction, the hatchback will undercut the £28,215 Honda E and £29,995 Renault Zoe.

The scheme has been introduced in response to the UK government axing its Plug-in Car Grant last June. The grant had been gradually reduced over time, from £5000 at introduction in 2011 down to an eventual £1500. 

Fiat UK managing director Damien Dally said: “There’s no doubt the government’s Plug-in Car Grant successfully kick-started the UK’s electric car revolution. However, with the cost of living crisis and rising cost of electric vehicles, coupled with our net-zero climate targets, we believe more needs to be done to incentivise individuals to be able to afford to make the switch."

Fiat has written an open letter to the UK government, asking for its help in incentivising UK residents to switch to EVs and claiming that EV sales have "plateaued" in the UK.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has reported that sales of EVs increased by 25.6% between 2022 and 2023, however, going from 77,064 to 96,755.

Fiat is continuing its fast-paced transition to an all-electric line-up under parent company Stellantis, removing all pure-ICE models from sale last June.

Car Review
Fiat 500 electric
1 Fiat 500 electric 2022 road test review lead
Read our full road test review
Read more

All of its current offerings use powertrains with some form of electrification, and it has pledged to become an electric-only brand worldwide by 2030. 

The popularity of the 500 has contributed to Fiat's newfound focus on small cars. The Fiat Panda is set to return with electric power this year, as is a successor to the Punto supermini.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

vauxhall astra gse review 2023 21 tracking front
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
volkswagen amarok style review 2023 01 cornering front
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Maserati Grecale GT front tracking
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Fiat 500 electric 2022 road test review lead

Fiat 500 electric

Rather than take its pension, Fiat’s 65-year-old star car heads into the electric age

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

vauxhall astra gse review 2023 21 tracking front
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
volkswagen amarok style review 2023 01 cornering front
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Maserati Grecale GT front tracking
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives