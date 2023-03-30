Government gives clarity on ZEV mandate

The UK government has promised further clarity on the zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) mandate, launching a final consultation.

The government reiterated its proposal of a requirement that 22% of all new cars sold in the UK be ZEVs in 2024, with that figure rising annually. It will then hit 80% in 2030 and 100% in 2035. For vans, the requirements will start at 10% in 2024 and reach 70% in 2030.

The non-ZEV portion of manufacturers' annual sales will be regulated based on their fleet average CO2 emissions from 2021 – rather than on a per-vehicle basis.

Small-volume manufacturers (selling fewer than 2500 cars or vans in the UK annually) will be exempt from these targets until 2029. Micro-manufacturers