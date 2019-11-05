Fall in new car sales in October ‘surprisingly sharp’, says AA

The new car market has continued a downward trend with a significant decline in October, according to figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.
Compared with the same month in 2018, 10,348 fewer cars were registered – a 6.7% decline. The SMMT claims the figures reflect “a tough environment for business and consumers as economic and political uncertainty continued to impact confidence”.
James Fairclough, CEO of AA Cars, released a statement saying the results are “incredibly disappointing”.
It continued: “Hopes had been high that September’s small jump in momentum, sparked by new registration plates, would mark a turning point. A 6.7% fall in sales is surprisingly sharp despite dealerships’ tireless efforts to attract buyers to forecourts.”
However, positive news came as the SMMT revealed that almost one in 10 (9.9%) of cars registered were in the ‘alternatively fuelled’ category, meaning hybrid or battery electric, which is a new record.
The latter was up by 151.8% over the same period in 2018, yet wasn’t enough to cover for a 28.3% decline in diesel car sales. Overall, the market has declined by 2.9% to date this year, which SMMT chief Mike Hawes acknowledges is the eighth month of decline and shows the market is “in need of an injection of confidence”.
He added: “Whether the general election delivers a ‘bounce’ to the economy remains to be seen but, with attractive deals and an ever-greater choice of low, ultra-low and zero emission models arriving in the UK’s showrooms, consumers have every incentive to consider buying a new car.”
gavsmit
"...consumers have every incentive to consider buying a new car"
Well one incentive not there for me is value for money! Does SMMT chief Mike Hawes live on the same planet as normal people?!Car prices have gone completely bonkers in recent times. With small cars like the Corsa now costing almost £20k in basic spec, that's the real reason people are not buying so many new cars any more!
FM8
gavsmit wrote:
And yet you can still get in a Corsa for around £150 a month with less than a grand deposit. Ain't that bonkers.
speedhunter92
And ain't it bonkers that for
And ain't it bonkers that for that same £150 a month I can tax, MOT, insure, fuel, service and maintain my 23 year old Fiesta. Why would I want to 'upgrade' to a new car where £150 a month is merely the price of entry and not the total monthly cost? That would be bonkers.
Jeremy
gavsmit wrote:
I agree. And soon, apparently, small 'cheap' economical cars like the Corsa will be priced out of the market by steps taken to improve the environment. Then new car sales will really fall!
eseaton
People aren't buying new cars
catnip
eseaton wrote:
I agree. The bland sea of SUVs is just killing people's interest in cars altogether.
shiakas
Maybe people dont want to be
Straff
And your point is...?
Here's a thought; what if the UK genuinely doesn't want to buy new cars in the quantity it was a few years ago? Car sales have been sliding for a few years, now. They're too expensive and horror stories about diesel tax, congestion charges, reliability and future expenditure on numerous electronic issues horrify the potentially car buying public. I'd be interested to see how used car sales compare.
scotty5
SMMT's blinkered views.
Here we go again. Last month when sales were up there was no mention of UK economy or political situation but as soon as it dips again - the scapegoat returns.
My question is very simple. What are new car sales like in the rest of the world, in economies that are down and in economies that are up? What's new car sales like elsewhere in Europe?
And then they say attractive deals !!! To who exactly? Didn't I just read an article on here of a 1L Kamiq SE-L costing £22k? ( £27k with extras ). A 1.5auto with the same extras will be well over £30k - for a Skoda city car !!!!! BMW registered 5 series auto estates that cost well over £40k several months ago - you can buy them right now with del miles for £28k. Cars are becoming horrendously expensive - that might also be a reason why sales are down.
Here's a headline from the Irishtimes... "Petrol outsells diesel as new car sales plunge 8.4% in July" It goes on to say the new car market for 2019 is down 7.6% So Ireland find themselves in exactly the same situation? Wonder if they're blaming Brexit too?
The SMMT live in bubble - it's as simple as that.
AidanWoodward
