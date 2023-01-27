Facelifted Mercedes GLE to be revealed next week

The Mercedes-Benz GLE will gain a host of subtle design changes and technology upgrades as part of a mid-life facelift due to arrive in the UK later this year.

Set to be fully revealed on Tuesday 31 January, the BMW X5 rival was previewed by Mercedes on social media, with an image of the model’s front and rear end obscured by shadows.

The most visible changes include modified front and rear bumpers, Mercedes S-Class-style rear lights and an updated front grille. The featured GLE is also equipped with a new alloy wheel design, and a more comprehensive range of exterior paint colours is expected.

The fourth-generation GLE has been on sale since 2019. This facelifted version will feature the latest iteration of Mercedes’ intelligent MBUX infotainment system, with a host of assistance systems and technology. Other areas of the interior will be updated as well.

The GLE is likely to carry over the same engine line-up as the existing car. In the UK, the GLE is currently offered with a choice of 2.0-litre petrol, diesel and electrified plug-in hybrid powertrains, opening with 272bhp on entry-level 300d models.

An AMG-tuned GLE 63 will top the range once again, likely offering over 603bhp and a sub-4.0sec sprint from 0-62mph. The current car is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 petrol, mated to an electric motor.

Plug-in hybrid options, meanwhile, could receive a battery upgrade, uprating the existing 31.2kWh unit, which currently offers a WLTP electric-only range of up to 62 miles.

We’ll find out the full details next week, but expect the new GLE to command a slightly higher price than the outgoing car, which starts from £72,470 in the UK.