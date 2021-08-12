BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Eye-watering Pininfarina Battista performance figures revealed
UP NEXT
Alpine targets sales and sportiness for GT X-Over SUV

Eye-watering Pininfarina Battista performance figures revealed

Final-spec car hits 0-62mph in just 1.86sec and 0-124mph in 4.49sec, with a world-record braking distance
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
12 August 2021

Italian luxury car maker Pininfarina has revealed in-depth performance figures for the upcoming Battista electric hypercar, which the firm has described as “record-breaking” at its dynamic premiere in the Middle East. 

The £1.92 million Pininfarina Battista, which produces 1900bhp and 1696lb ft from a quad-motor powertrain, has been confirmed to hit 0-62mph in an eye-watering 1.86sec, and 0-124mph in 4.49sec. 

Its braking figures are equally impressive - stopping from 62mph to zero in 31 metres, which, the firm says, is a world record for an electric car and far beyond the company’s initial targets. 

Related articles

“I am proud that our new electric hyper-GT delivers on the promises we made when we set out our development plan. In Battista, we have achieved performance beyond our original, extreme targets… Perfectly optimised weight distribution and low centre of gravity are at the heart of this result,” said Paolo Dellacha, Pininfarina chief product and engineering officer.

The Battista has been described as "the most powerful road-legal Italian car ever built". It will take on the Rimac Nevera, which was recently named the world's fastest electric vehicle, and the Lotus Evija in the increasingly competitive hyper-EV segment. 

Dellacha said: “The combination of bespoke chassis and suspension tuning, tyres proven over many thousands of test miles and four-motor torque vectoring delivering unprecedented power enables Battista to be the fastest-accelerating road-legal car in the world. 

“Battista’s incredible technical package includes a carbon-ceramic brake system, helping the Italian hyper-GT become the fastest-braking electric car in the world. Our discerning clients here in the UAE have been overwhelmed by the Battista driving experience, which is as breathtaking as its award-winning design.”

The Battista made its public debut at the Geneva motor show three years ago, before appearing for the first time in production spec in California in 2021. 

Its 1900bhp and 1696lb ft come from a quad-motor powertrain closely related to that used by its Rimac rival. As such, it offers similarly astounding performance capabilities, as those headline acceleration stats attest. It can also hit a top speed of 217mph and has a range of 295 miles, with power supplied by a 120kWh battery. It can charge at up to speeds of 180kW. 

As part of Automobili Pininfarina's participation in the celebrated Monterey Car Week festival, the ultra-exclusive Battista Anniversario also appeared in public for the first time last year. Just 150 Battistas will be produced, five of which will be specified in Anniversario trim.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

nissan qashqai e power 2022 01 front tracking
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
bmw 330e xdrive touring 01 front tracking
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive
Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

The Anniversario is marked out by way of a bespoke aero-focused 'Furiosa' styling package and two-tone paint scheme to celebrate Pininfarina's 90th anniversary. Just five examples will be produced, each powered by the same 1900bhp, 1696lb ft quad-motor powertrain as the standard car.

Automobili Pininfarina CEO Per Svantesson hailed the Battista's reveal as "the beginning of another significant chapter in the Automobili Pininfarina story". 

He said at the time: "We are excited to showcase the beautiful and sustainable future of luxury to our clients, while celebrating more than 90 years of Pininfarina design heritage during Monterey Car Week. We look forward to our clients in the US experiencing the immense dynamic performance and personalised luxury of Battista for the first time.”

Used cars for sale

 BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 320d Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£22,799
50,551miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech S DSG Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£6,295
116,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Fiat Panda 0.9 TwinAir Wild 4x4 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,500
18,632miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Crossland X 1.2T (110) SE Nav 5dr (Start Stop)(Intellilink Navigation)(Front/Rear Parki
2018
£13,368
25,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
BMW 3 Series 2.0 318i M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£28,848
11,464miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M2 2.0 M235i Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£32,995
26,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 3.0 C43 V6 AMG Edition (Premium Plus) G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£42,990
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Vauxhall GRANDLAND X 1.2 Turbo Elite Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,500
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volvo XC60 2.0 B5 MHEV Ultimate Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£51,995
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
13
Add a comment…
Bob Cat Brian 13 August 2021

@275 

Or a Ferrari Enzo?...

KDsud 13 August 2021
I thought EVs were about trying to save the planet. Pointless tyre shredding, over-powered, massively expensive toys like these are the antithesis of that however they are powered. The only thing worse than the wealthy idiots who drive them are the wannabes who lust after them. They are the problem not the solution.
jason_recliner 13 August 2021

It's BEAUTIFUL!!!  1,900 hp should be just about enough.  WOW.

Latest Drives

nissan qashqai e power 2022 01 front tracking
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
bmw 330e xdrive touring 01 front tracking
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive
Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive

View all latest drives