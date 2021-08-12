Eye-watering Pininfarina Battista performance figures revealed

Italian luxury car maker Pininfarina has revealed in-depth performance figures for the upcoming Battista electric hypercar, which the firm has described as “record-breaking” at its dynamic premiere in the Middle East.

The £1.92 million Pininfarina Battista, which produces 1900bhp and 1696lb ft from a quad-motor powertrain, has been confirmed to hit 0-62mph in an eye-watering 1.86sec, and 0-124mph in 4.49sec.

Its braking figures are equally impressive - stopping from 62mph to zero in 31 metres, which, the firm says, is a world record for an electric car and far beyond the company’s initial targets.

“I am proud that our new electric hyper-GT delivers on the promises we made when we set out our development plan. In Battista, we have achieved performance beyond our original, extreme targets… Perfectly optimised weight distribution and low centre of gravity are at the heart of this result,” said Paolo Dellacha, Pininfarina chief product and engineering officer.

The Battista has been described as "the most powerful road-legal Italian car ever built". It will take on the Rimac Nevera, which was recently named the world's fastest electric vehicle, and the Lotus Evija in the increasingly competitive hyper-EV segment.

Dellacha said: “The combination of bespoke chassis and suspension tuning, tyres proven over many thousands of test miles and four-motor torque vectoring delivering unprecedented power enables Battista to be the fastest-accelerating road-legal car in the world.

“Battista’s incredible technical package includes a carbon-ceramic brake system, helping the Italian hyper-GT become the fastest-braking electric car in the world. Our discerning clients here in the UAE have been overwhelmed by the Battista driving experience, which is as breathtaking as its award-winning design.”

The Battista made its public debut at the Geneva motor show three years ago, before appearing for the first time in production spec in California in 2021.

Its 1900bhp and 1696lb ft come from a quad-motor powertrain closely related to that used by its Rimac rival. As such, it offers similarly astounding performance capabilities, as those headline acceleration stats attest. It can also hit a top speed of 217mph and has a range of 295 miles, with power supplied by a 120kWh battery. It can charge at up to speeds of 180kW.

As part of Automobili Pininfarina's participation in the celebrated Monterey Car Week festival, the ultra-exclusive Battista Anniversario also appeared in public for the first time last year. Just 150 Battistas will be produced, five of which will be specified in Anniversario trim.