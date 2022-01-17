Electric Volvo XC90 successor on track for late 2022 reveal

The unconventionally shaped successor to the hugely popular Volvo XC90 SUV is due a reveal in the final quarter of 2022, Volvo bosses have confirmed.

The Swedish marque's financial report for the first quarter of 2022 revealed a dramatic dip in profits in light of the supply chain crisis, rising material costs and factory shutdowns, but it remains committed to rapidly ramping up its electrification plans on the way to selling 600,000 pure-electric cars annually from 2025.

The new SUV flagship, as the marque's first totally bespoke EV and the first atop a new platform, will play a fundamental role in this ramp-up, and asked by Autocar if it was still on track to arrive in 2022, Volvo CEO Jim Rowan said: "We are very much on track. We've made commitments that we would be launching a certain amount of vehicles every year, and we'll make the decision on when we release that, but the fourth quarter this year is when we will release more details on that product.

"It's a very exciting time for us because it takes us into another sphere - it's another building block towards the future. That model itself is an extremely important vehicle for us."

Following Volvo's earlier confirmation that the new arrival will take a name, rather than an alphanumeric designation into production, a recent filing suggests it will be called the Embla.

The manufacturer filed a trademark application for the name with the European Union Intellectual Property Office late last year. A Volvo spokesperson refused to confirm the brand's intentions for the nameplate, but with the model's reveal date approaching and given that ex-Volvo boss Håkan Samuelsson already confirmed its name will start with a vowel, it seems a likely outcome.

Embla was the name of the first woman in Norse mythology, which could signal a naming strategy for future models centred around Volvo's Scandinavian heritage.