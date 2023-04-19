BACK TO ALL NEWS
First images of electric Range Rover as waiting list opens
UK bought twice as many cars as it scrapped this year

First images of electric Range Rover as waiting list opens

Land Rover's first electric car edges closer to launch; promises to embody "true Range Rover values"
James Attwood, digital editor
News
4 mins read
13 December 2023

Potential buyers of the pivotal new Range Rover Electric can now sign up to a waiting list for the new model – which, JLR bosses have vowed, will offer similar performance to the existing V8-powered flagship. 

The first battery-electric Range Rover will be based on the existing combustion engined model and JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) product engineering boss Thomas Müller has claimed it will be “the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever”. 

The firm had originally indicated that order books for the model would open before the end of this year, but the new waiting list falls a little short of that: people who sign up to it will be given the first opportunity to pre-order a model when formal sales begin at some point in 2024. 

The Range Rover Electric will use the same MLA platform – engineered for both hybrid and electric powertrains – as the existing model. 

Preview images show that it will also retain similar styling, albeit with a few bespoke elements. The electric car version will use an 800V architecture, which will enable ultra-fast charging.

Range Rover Electric performance

Although Range Rover bosses have yet to give any performance details for the new model, Müller said it will have the same “go-anywhere” capability as the ICE version, with a pledge that it will offer towing, wading and all-terrain capability that will exceed any other luxury electric SUV – including the ability to wade through 850mm-deep water.

The hint that the Range Rover Electric will offer performance “comparable” to the existing V8 suggests a total output close to the 523bhp that model offers.

It is expected to adopt a twin-motor set-up, which will allow for greater all wheel-drive ability and systems such as torque vectoring to boost its off-road potential. 

JLR has recently begun an on-road prototype testing programme for the new model, with trials taking place in locations such as Sweden and Dubai. 

The firm says its test programme has been adapted to particularly examine the vehicle’s underfloor, battery durability and thermal derating. 

The Range Rover Electric will be built in Solihull alongside the existing mild- and plug-in hybrid versions. It will initially use batteries from a third-party supplier before eventually switching to packs produced in the new Somerset gigafactory that JLR parent firm Tata is planning. 

Batteries and electric drive units for the new model will be assembled at JLR’s new electric propulsion manufacturing centre in Wolverhampton. 

Evolution of the electric RR

The electric Range Rover, which will serve as a rival to the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, remains under wraps (even camouflaged prototypes have yet to hit public roads), but visually it's unlikely to differ substantially from the ICE-powered car.

The subtle evolution of the Range Rover’s design over the years suggests its recognisable silhouette is intrinsic to the model name, so it's likely to be maintained for all powertrain variants.

Originally, it was planned that Land Rover’s first EV would share the MLA underpinnings with the long-promised electric Jaguar XJ, but that model was cancelled as it was deemed incompatible with then CEO Thierry Bolloré’s vision for the brand.

The electric Range Rover could be one of the first production models to benefit from a new development partnership between JLR and BMW, which will have the German and British firms collaborate on electric drive systems. Whether these systems will bear any relation to those used by BMW’s current EVs – or indeed JLR's own Jaguar I-Pace – is unclear, but it's almost certain that an electric Range Rover would feature two driven axles and have similar power figures to the most potent ICE car.

Interestingly, Land Rover programme director Nick Miller previously told Autocar that the MLA architecture can also readily accommodate a hydrogen powertrain, which means a Range Rover FCEV could be on the cards as the company’s Project Zeus hydrogen development programme continues.

Land Rover was previously testing a hydrogen-fuelled Defender prototype, and says hydrogen will be “complementary” to battery-electric technology across its line-up as it strives to achieve zero tailpipe emissions by 2036.

A drivable fuel-cell concept is due to be revealed at some point in the near future. The vehicle will give Land Rover an opportunity to show off how hydrogen could be a more appropriate alternative fuel than batteries for its models, which are typically larger and heavier and prioritise long-distance refinement.

Andrew1 19 April 2023
"true Range Rover values"... er.... Overpriced opulence?
streaky 20 April 2023
- and excess weight.  God knows at what figure the thing will tip the scales.  Thankfully there shouldn't be too many of them wearing out our already crumbling roads

Gurov 19 April 2023

The problem with large electric vehicles is the battery. The current battery technology is outdated. We have new technology which we will see in the future, but I doubt we will see this new tech anytime soon. Mass production of the new battery technologies is still a long way away.

This means the new Range Rover EV will be of a considerable mass. 2800kg+? Remember the battery weight itself is going to be 500kg+ if the battery is over 75kwh+. A 100kwh battery is around 600kg+. 

The main problem with current large EVs is they are bad for the environment. The amount of pollutants that are discharged into the atmosphere during their production, plus the lifetime of the vehicle, will be greater or the same as an equivalent current technology internal petrol combustion vehicle of similar dimensions, this is because the extractions of the elements to make current EV batteries is having devastating effects and causing massive amount of increased pollution. 

It is best to stick to a hybrid drivetrain where the battery is much smaller. Thus allowing time to save valuable natural resources until new battery technology is available in mass. 

Consumers need to stop buying these large EVs with their flawed outdated battery technology as the current EV battery production is killing our planet and it's atmosphere. It is madness to keep making these large EVs until the current battery technology is totally replaced with a far more environmentally kinder alternative.

Stick to a current hybrid or full internal combustion drivetrain vehicle.

The mayor of London of course is happy to have all electric cars in his city, even if it means the planet gets red hot. He just cares about himself and his future knighthood.

Russia of course has the natural elements to produce the current flawed battery tech in abundance, hence the conflict in Ukraine using the West's current armory tech to destroy Ukraine and it's people and hopefully get Putin out! (no chance there)

China and south America also have massive natural resources to make the current flawed tech batteries for EVs at the cost of the atmosphere etc. So expect some trouble in these countries soon. The rich West wants all they have, even if it means engineering a conflict/war in order to get it, but sadly it will cost everyone in the end. Where on earth are we going?

Buying a large current tech EV is a bad idea, it could cause a war. STOP IT. Go Hybrid and save lives and the planet.

 

 

Andrew1 19 April 2023
The current one weights 2770kg. Bentley Bentayga weights 3200kg, so 2800 would be quite optimistic.

Funny how you think 2800 is too much, yet these monstrosities are already on the road.

jason_recliner 19 April 2023
Cool story bro!
HiPo 289 27 October 2021

2024 until an electric Range Rover appears!  Why so slow?  Why don't they just build a Range Rover Sport on the Jaguar iPace platform?  That's what Geely are doing with Volvo.  The Polestar 2, the Volvo XC40 electric and about 4 Geely SUVs, are all built on the same platform in the same Chinese factory.  It's a real concern that JLR could get left behind in this race.

Bob Cat Brian 27 October 2021
HiPo 289 wrote:

2024 until an electric Range Rover appears!  Why so slow?  Why don't they just build a Range Rover Sport on the Jaguar iPace platform?  That's what Geely are doing with Volvo.  The Polestar 2, the Volvo XC40 electric and about 4 Geely SUVs, are all built on the same platform in the same Chinese factory.  It's a real concern that JLR could get left behind in this race.

I remember a couple of years ago Jaguar said that the iPace was on a unique platform that wasn't suitable for other models, no idea why or how it's unique. 

