First images of electric Range Rover as waiting list opens

Potential buyers of the pivotal new Range Rover Electric can now sign up to a waiting list for the new model – which, JLR bosses have vowed, will offer similar performance to the existing V8-powered flagship.
The first battery-electric Range Rover will be based on the existing combustion engined model and JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) product engineering boss Thomas Müller has claimed it will be “the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever”.
The firm had originally indicated that order books for the model would open before the end of this year, but the new waiting list falls a little short of that: people who sign up to it will be given the first opportunity to pre-order a model when formal sales begin at some point in 2024.
The Range Rover Electric will use the same MLA platform – engineered for both hybrid and electric powertrains – as the existing model.
Preview images show that it will also retain similar styling, albeit with a few bespoke elements. The electric car version will use an 800V architecture, which will enable ultra-fast charging.
Range Rover Electric performance
Although Range Rover bosses have yet to give any performance details for the new model, Müller said it will have the same “go-anywhere” capability as the ICE version, with a pledge that it will offer towing, wading and all-terrain capability that will exceed any other luxury electric SUV – including the ability to wade through 850mm-deep water.
The hint that the Range Rover Electric will offer performance “comparable” to the existing V8 suggests a total output close to the 523bhp that model offers.
It is expected to adopt a twin-motor set-up, which will allow for greater all wheel-drive ability and systems such as torque vectoring to boost its off-road potential.
JLR has recently begun an on-road prototype testing programme for the new model, with trials taking place in locations such as Sweden and Dubai.
- and excess weight. God knows at what figure the thing will tip the scales. Thankfully there shouldn't be too many of them wearing out our already crumbling roads
The problem with large electric vehicles is the battery. The current battery technology is outdated. We have new technology which we will see in the future, but I doubt we will see this new tech anytime soon. Mass production of the new battery technologies is still a long way away.
This means the new Range Rover EV will be of a considerable mass. 2800kg+? Remember the battery weight itself is going to be 500kg+ if the battery is over 75kwh+. A 100kwh battery is around 600kg+.
The main problem with current large EVs is they are bad for the environment. The amount of pollutants that are discharged into the atmosphere during their production, plus the lifetime of the vehicle, will be greater or the same as an equivalent current technology internal petrol combustion vehicle of similar dimensions, this is because the extractions of the elements to make current EV batteries is having devastating effects and causing massive amount of increased pollution.
It is best to stick to a hybrid drivetrain where the battery is much smaller. Thus allowing time to save valuable natural resources until new battery technology is available in mass.
Consumers need to stop buying these large EVs with their flawed outdated battery technology as the current EV battery production is killing our planet and it's atmosphere. It is madness to keep making these large EVs until the current battery technology is totally replaced with a far more environmentally kinder alternative.
Stick to a current hybrid or full internal combustion drivetrain vehicle.
The mayor of London of course is happy to have all electric cars in his city, even if it means the planet gets red hot. He just cares about himself and his future knighthood.
Russia of course has the natural elements to produce the current flawed battery tech in abundance, hence the conflict in Ukraine using the West's current armory tech to destroy Ukraine and it's people and hopefully get Putin out! (no chance there)
China and south America also have massive natural resources to make the current flawed tech batteries for EVs at the cost of the atmosphere etc. So expect some trouble in these countries soon. The rich West wants all they have, even if it means engineering a conflict/war in order to get it, but sadly it will cost everyone in the end. Where on earth are we going?
Buying a large current tech EV is a bad idea, it could cause a war. STOP IT. Go Hybrid and save lives and the planet.
Funny how you think 2800 is too much, yet these monstrosities are already on the road.
2024 until an electric Range Rover appears! Why so slow? Why don't they just build a Range Rover Sport on the Jaguar iPace platform? That's what Geely are doing with Volvo. The Polestar 2, the Volvo XC40 electric and about 4 Geely SUVs, are all built on the same platform in the same Chinese factory. It's a real concern that JLR could get left behind in this race.
I remember a couple of years ago Jaguar said that the iPace was on a unique platform that wasn't suitable for other models, no idea why or how it's unique.