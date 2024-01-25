Electric Porsche Macan launched from £67,200 with 398-mile range

Porsche has expanded the line-up of its new electric Macan, notably introducing a new entry-model that offers 355bhp and 398 miles of range.

A direct rival to the likes of the Jaguar I-Pace and Polestar 4, the new Porsche Macan is launched today, priced from £67,200 in its most efficient rear-wheel-drive guise.

Above this, three four-wheel-drive models are offered: the £69,800, 402bhp Macan 4; £75,400, 509bhp Macan 4S, added to the line-up today; and the £95,000, 630bhp Macan Turbo.

The electric Macan will be sold alongside the petrol-powered version until the end of 2025, when the line-up will become exclusively electric.

The E-Macan moniker used by Porsche during development has been dropped for the production model, which will be known simply as Macan.

Originally scheduled for launch in 2023 but delayed due to software issues, the electric Macan is a central part of Porsche’s plan to phase out its petrol offerings and make electric models comprise 80% of its global sales by 2030.

“The new Macan lays the engineering foundations for other future electric models from Porsche,” said Jörg Kerner, vice-president of the Macan product line.

The model has been developed alongside the Audi Q6 E-tron, which shares its Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture and key parts of its chassis, batteries and power electronics with the new Porsche.

The electric Cayenne's exterior styling moves away from the familiar look established by the original Macan and draws on design cues from the Taycan, most notably in its distinctive rectangular headlights and wraparound LED rear light bar.

The roofline and overall silhouette are significantly sleeker than the first-generation Macan, particularly in the rakish rear end, which houses a retractable spoiler that deploys in various stages to increase downforce.