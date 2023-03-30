Electric 4x4 with 641bhp, 900lb ft one of seven new Jeep concepts

A fresh collection of off-road concept cars have been revealed by Jeep, as part of a showcase of what the brand could offer in years to come.

Shown off at the 57th annual Easter Jeep Safari event in Moab, Utah, the seven one-of-a-kind 4x4s range from restomods to unique creations.

One of the most striking, and technically advanced, to make an appearance was the Magneto 3.0, a two-seat electric off-roader that “points to the direction of the future of Jeep” chief designer Mark Allen said.

The “open lab”, which is in its third and final iteration of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon-based machine, outputs 641bhp, 900lb ft from a custom-built compact axial flux electric motor. A lower powered 281bhp mode can be selected for less raucous driving.

Unique kit includes a 70kWh battery pack and six-speed manual gearbox – neither will make production.

The concept also features brake regeneration modes and “aggressive” hill descent control to offer true ‘one pedal’ off-road driving in serious rock-crawling situations.

“It is a sort of an open laboratory where we're testing and want to know more about electric,” added Allen.