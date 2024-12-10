BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Dacia surprised as 'super pragmatic' UK buyers turn backs on LPG
UP NEXT
Why there’s very little fallout from Tavares’s Stellantis exit

Dacia surprised as 'super pragmatic' UK buyers turn backs on LPG

Pump network for liquefied petroleum gas in Britain is only a quarter of what it was at its peak

Mark Tisshaw
News
4 mins read
10 December 2024

Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot is surprised that low-cost LPG fuel isn't more popular in the UK, as British buyers are "meant to be super pragmatic".

Le Vot confirmed to Autocar that Dacia will continue to offer LPG options in its models - the only car maker to still do so out of the factory - and said it's at a loss to explain why the fuel isn't as popular in the UK as in other European markets.

The LPG pump network in Britain is only a quarter of what it was at its peak, in the 2000s, but still the fuel is typically a third cheaper per litre than petrol.

Related articles

By the end of October, Dacia had sold just over 1000 Bi-Fuel versions of the Sandero and Duster, but sales are declining. Just under 4000 LPG models were sold in 2022 and around 2700 in 2023.

Le Vot said that in some markets, including Italy, LPG sales were around half of the model mix. Poland, Romania, France and Spain are other markets where LPG is still a big player.

In France, the value is "incredible", said Le Vot, as LPG is around half the cost per litre of petrol.

Offering LPG options in the UK brings no extra cost to Dacia, said Le Vot, as "the fact it exists makes it available".

While he said he could pull the Bi-Fuel option from the UK market, he said it "would be a mistake to do so".

Dacia Sandero – front cornering

More broadly on the UK market, Le Vot said that "pragmatism must prevail in the end" in light of the government's decision to review the ZEV mandate, which forces car makers to sell a set number of electric cars proportionate to their overall sales or face huge fines.

"In no way are we challenging the final destination," he said. "The final destination is zero emissions. We have to continue working, and we will, but I think that at the same time, we have to be pragmatic."

Le Vot confirmed an electric version of the Sandero was on track for a 2027 launch as part of that car's next generation, and that in time electric versions of the Jogger and Duster would follow as part of a phased approach to launching EVs. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Cupra Formentor review 2024 01
Cupra Formentor
8
Cupra Formentor
Skoda Elroq front dynamic
Skoda Elroq
Skoda Elroq
Dacia Duster review
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
Audi A5 Avant review 2024 01
Audi A5 and S5 review
8
Audi A5 and S5 review
01 Cupra Terramar PHEV 2024 review lead cornering
Cupra Terramar
7
Cupra Terramar

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
dacia sandero road test review 2023 01 tracking front

Dacia Sandero

Britain’s cheapest car suddenly looks a whole lot more appealing – but is it?

Read our review
Back to top

The Spring, Dacia's first electric car, is built in China and has a threat of tariffs hanging over it as part of the EU's plans to slow the flow of low-cost EVs coming from China, but for now Le Vot said there are no plans to move production. 

Speaking on the competition from Chinese car makers in general and their ability to potentially undercut Dacia with better-equipped models, Le Vot said Dacia was "not ignorant to the content" of Chinese cars but would not waiver in its approach to counteract them.

"It is important to understand the philosophy of the market and what the market needs," he said in relation to Chinese cars being sold in Europe.

"So when you come with wildly overspecced cars, there is a lot of money that you put on the market for nothing," in terms of all that equipment having a cost.

"This may become a problem when you begin to manufacture the cars locally. You have to leverage where the market stands. It is very hard [to compete], but you just have to be stubborn."

Le Vot said Dacia would continue to be able to control costs and have low prices by building cars in its own way: set a price at the start for retail, take profit margins out of that and then "split the rest into pieces, and we give a budget to every part of the car".

"Only then we start interaction between our engineering, design and suppliers. It may look logical, but it is not the way people do the car usually.

"Usually people design the car that they want. 'Let's make it big. Let's make it wide. Let's make it round. Let's make it whatever size of the wheels and the power of the engine.' And then they would design the parts from this, and only then would they start to talk to the supplier and try to get the best price they can for each and every part.

"Hence the cost of the vehicle is, as a result, rather late in the project. That may be a good or bad surprise, and that would influence the positioning of the price of the car or the profitability of the company."

Advertisement

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

used Dacia Sandero cars for sale

Dacia Sandero 1.0 SCe Essential Euro 6 5dr
2020
£7,243
16,599miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero 0.9 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£7,700
24,456miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero 0.9 TCe Laureate Euro 5 5dr
2014
£2,499
85,060miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia SANDERO 0.9 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£6,499
33,368miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCe Expression Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£12,998
12,487miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero 1.0 SCe Essential Euro 6 5dr
2019
£6,995
14,867miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCe Comfort CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£11,200
30,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Dacia SANDERO 1.0 TCe Essential Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£9,670
22,854miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia SANDERO 1.0 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£10,000
31,706miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 510 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
8
Add a comment…
Clark.1909 10 December 2024

I pay 80p, yes 80p, per litre for LPG so my Sandero Stepway costs £2.00 per 100 miles and £2.50 for petrol.

 

My local garage is one of the cheapest in the country.

LewisM 10 December 2024

Yeah - it only works if it's cheaper and close by - people aren't going to travel out of their way for £1.50 saving over 300 miles 

LewisM 10 December 2024

It's obvious why LPG has tailed off.

 

when I got my Sandeep bi-fuel is was less than 30p a litre so was effectively getting 120mpg in cost terms vs petrol.

Now lpg is brought over from the US on tankers it's now at least 99p per litre vs £1.30 for petrol. I found lpg provides 80% of the mpg of petrol so the cost benefit is now marginal.

On top of this there aren't many fuel stations that provide it meaning it's difficult to source.

DVB78 10 December 2024

More Nut Zero nonsense, means LPG, a relatively cleaner feul is not worth buying...

 

LewisM 10 December 2024

It's more because it was piped from Russia before which is which it was much cheaper.

i do think we have missed a trick here as it's a good interim solution as whilst the co2 benefit isn't much it produces little in the way of particulates which so great for city air quality.

taxis in Japan have run on lpg for many years due to this .

Andrew1 10 December 2024

Go away, troll.

Clark.1909 10 December 2024

My local garage charges 80p, yes 80p, per litre for LPG.

LewisM 10 December 2024

If that's the case then probably still worth doing 

Latest Reviews

Cupra Formentor review 2024 01
Cupra Formentor
8
Cupra Formentor
Skoda Elroq front dynamic
Skoda Elroq
Skoda Elroq
Dacia Duster review
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
Audi A5 Avant review 2024 01
Audi A5 and S5 review
8
Audi A5 and S5 review
01 Cupra Terramar PHEV 2024 review lead cornering
Cupra Terramar
7
Cupra Terramar

View all car reviews