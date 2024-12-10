Dacia surprised as 'super pragmatic' UK buyers turn backs on LPG

Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot is surprised that low-cost LPG fuel isn't more popular in the UK, as British buyers are "meant to be super pragmatic".

Le Vot confirmed to Autocar that Dacia will continue to offer LPG options in its models - the only car maker to still do so out of the factory - and said it's at a loss to explain why the fuel isn't as popular in the UK as in other European markets.

The LPG pump network in Britain is only a quarter of what it was at its peak, in the 2000s, but still the fuel is typically a third cheaper per litre than petrol.

By the end of October, Dacia had sold just over 1000 Bi-Fuel versions of the Sandero and Duster, but sales are declining. Just under 4000 LPG models were sold in 2022 and around 2700 in 2023.

Le Vot said that in some markets, including Italy, LPG sales were around half of the model mix. Poland, Romania, France and Spain are other markets where LPG is still a big player.

In France, the value is "incredible", said Le Vot, as LPG is around half the cost per litre of petrol.

Offering LPG options in the UK brings no extra cost to Dacia, said Le Vot, as "the fact it exists makes it available".

While he said he could pull the Bi-Fuel option from the UK market, he said it "would be a mistake to do so".

More broadly on the UK market, Le Vot said that "pragmatism must prevail in the end" in light of the government's decision to review the ZEV mandate, which forces car makers to sell a set number of electric cars proportionate to their overall sales or face huge fines.

"In no way are we challenging the final destination," he said. "The final destination is zero emissions. We have to continue working, and we will, but I think that at the same time, we have to be pragmatic."

Le Vot confirmed an electric version of the Sandero was on track for a 2027 launch as part of that car's next generation, and that in time electric versions of the Jogger and Duster would follow as part of a phased approach to launching EVs.