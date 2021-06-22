BACK TO ALL NEWS
Dacia Duster gains new look and technology for 2021

Value SUV gets Sandero-inspired front end and a larger, updated infotainment system
Autocar-Felix-Page
22 June 2021

The Dacia Duster has been lightly restyled to bring it into line with its new Sandero sibling as part of a mid-life facelift.

Dacia’s new Y-shaped headlight designs and a chrome grille mark the new SUV out from the current car, and more efficient LED front indicators have been fitted for the first time. 

New aero-optimised 15in and 16in wheels and spoiler designs, in conjunction with new wheel bearings, tyres and the more efficient lights, are said to help cut CO2 emissions by 5.8g/km on the four-wheel-drive Duster.

The lightly revamped interior - designed with input from Dacia customers - receives new materials and a redesigned centre console with a 1.1-litre storage cubby, and an 8.0in touchscreen with smartphone integration has been introduced as standard.

Julien Ferry, programme director for the Duster line-up, told Autocar that keeping the Duster ‘recipe’ is an overarching priority, but subtle changes have arrived to secure its continued appeal: “The feedback we have is very good. What we wanted to improve, however, is to give the car a bit more freshness. We wanted to improve the little things that the customer is sensitive to, like the multimedia system with a wider screen.

“We also wanted to improve ease of use, so we put in a new centre console between the front seats, several USB ports [on certain trims] and we also tried to improve the energetic efficiency by reducing its CO2 and consumption." 

Elsewhere, the top-rung TCe 150 petrol engine is now mated to a new six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox - “long awaited”, according to Ferry - and the Bi-Fuel car, more popular in mainland Europe than in the UK, gains a 50%-larger LPG tank

Orders open this summer, with prices expected to start from around £12,000.

RCT V 22 June 2021

There is no mention of the this (facelifted) Duster, moving over to the new – much lauded – latest Renault chassis, just adopted by the properly “new” Sandero . . . "the adapted version of the Alliance’s CMF-B modular architecture, which also underpins the excellent fifth-generation Clio supermini".

The “new” Sandero, being the first Dacia to make use of this platform, which is "not only stronger and more rigid than the previous B0 architecture, which dates back to the 1998 Clio 2", and the delightful “Nicol ?!”

Should we therefore assume, that this (facelifted) Duster, does actually soldier-on with the original - now VERY OLD - 1998 Clio 2 chassis platform ?!

In which case, there will have to be some complicated pricing re-alignments, to enable prospective customers - with even only a modicum of technical knowledge - to rationalise their purchasing decisions !!

 

