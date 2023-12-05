BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Dacia Duster won't go electric until the 2030s
UP NEXT
New cars 2023: what's coming and when

Dacia Duster won't go electric until the 2030s

Popular 4x4 adds hybrid powertrains in its next iteration but a BEV model is unlikely in the short to medium term
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 December 2023

The Dacia Duster is unlikely to be offered as a battery-electric car until the 2030s.

Asked by Autocar how and when the Dacia Duster will adopt pure-electric power, brand CEO Denis Le Vot simply replied: “I don’t know.”

He explained that such decisions are still a long way off, given the new Duster is likely to remain on sale for the next eight or so years.

Related articles

Moreover, he believes that until around 2032, there will be sufficient “room” in the market for the Duster to remain “mostly ICE-based”.

Le Vot said: “[Our parent company] Renault is going quick and massively on the electrification of the cars.

“Dacia is also going, of course, because we know the endgame. But it’s not going as quick. Dacia is offering an alternative at every moment on the market for mobility.”

He added that combustion engines are Dacia’s “bread and butter” and the brand is a “life jacket” for the Renault Group “in this uncertain environment”.

2024 Dacia Duster hybrid boot badge

“It is not a race to go electric as quick as possible. Maybe I could say the contrary. There are these two things that are moving at the same time. We just have to be consistent.

“Of course, we don’t do nothing, because this is not possible. We are decarbonising step by step, so the first one is the LPG – 10% less carbon – and the second one is when the pressure is coming and the market is demanding. Then we go on HEV [full hybrid].”

Le Vot added that “we will finish at some point of time fully electric” but that this would depend on individual model cycles – the Sandero is due for replacement around 2028 – and demand from international markets.

2024 Dacia Duster snorkel

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
dacia duster road test 2023 01 tracking front

Dacia Duster

Romania’s value champion compact crossover enters a second model generation. It still might not be as refined as other SUVs, but the Duster is very much in a class of its own

Read our review
Back to top

“No one can imagine that you would launch an ICE-only car in Europe that would live between 2028 and ’34, correct?

At the same time, the percentages of electrification would be far from 100, and our cars have lives outside of Europe – Turkey, Morocco and North Africa, Latin America and India.

We have here a dual offer to offer: we will be bi-energy, which is to say an electric version and an ICE version. We will see. We have time.”

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry, having joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

Car Review
Dacia Duster
dacia duster road test 2023 01 tracking front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Before he joined the automotive media, Charlie studied History at the University of Winchester, where he specialised in the impact of more accessible mobility on 20th Century Europe. 

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used Dacia Duster cars for sale

Dacia Duster 1.5 DCi Ambiance Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£5,690
82,928miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.5 Blue DCi Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,260
15,199miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe Prestige EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£20,498
7,392miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Dacia Duster 1.0 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£12,249
23,327miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia DUSTER 1.3 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,700
5,524miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.6 SCe Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,595
65,098miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,995
35,177miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia DUSTER 1.6 SCe Essential Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,439
35,022miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia DUSTER 1.0 TCe Essential Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,299
27,886miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 1073 cars
Powered By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives