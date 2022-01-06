BACK TO ALL NEWS
Chevrolet Silverado EV: 651bhp electric pick-up truck revealed
Volkswagen Passat saloon axed but popular estate continues

Chevrolet Silverado EV: 651bhp electric pick-up truck revealed

General Motors' mega-powerful electric truck will take on big-selling new Ford F-150 Lightning in the US
6 January 2022

Chevrolet has revealed an electric variant of its hugely popular Silverado pick-up truck ahead of sales starting in 2023.

The Silverado EV has been developed as an EV from the ground up and is largely unrelated to the existing combustion-engined truck.

Built on General Motors' Ultium EV platform, it has a claimed range of 400 miles - 100 miles more than the extended-range variant of the Ford F-150 Lightning, its biggest competitor. 

The battery pack – which can be specified up to 200kWh capacity – features 120V and 240V charging as well as DC public fast-charging capability. 

The dual-motor four-wheel-drive powertrain supplies more than 660bhp and more than 780lb ft of torque, allowing for a 0-60mph time of under 4.5sec. 

The Silverado EV RST has a maximum towing capacity of 10,000lb (4536kg) - the same as the F-150 Lightning. However, Chevrolet has promised that a future Silverado EV WT will have a towing capacity of 20,000lbs (9072kg).

The Silverado EV features a ‘Multi-Flex Tailgate’ with six different functions to assist loading and unloading. A Multi-Flex Midgate, meanwhile, allows long items to be laid across the loadbed and into the rear of the cab.

The standard load bed, with the midgate and tailgate remaining shut, can fit items up to 1.8 metres long. A sizable boot can be found underneath the bonnet at the front of the car.

Four-wheel steering and parking assist aim to help make the Silverado EV easier to handle in tight spaces and Chevrolet’s Super Cruise system allows for hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads across the US and Canada. 

The Silverado EV also features four-corner adaptive air suspension, which automatically adjusts itself to offer smoother rides, while also allowing the driver to adjust the height of the vehicle. 

Inside, a 17in infotainment touchscreen with Google connectivity dominates the dashboard.

Pricing is estimated to start at $39,900 (£29,568). That's the same price as for the standard F-150 Lightning, although for the Ford to reach just 300 miles of range, you need to spend $74,169 on the higher-spec XLT model with the optional $19,500 (£14,415) Extended Range Battery.

Neither truck will be coming to the UK. 

Wavvy 6 January 2022
This is the danger of glossing over the press release to write an article - the range is "up to 400 miles", not 400 miles for every version of the truck. Saying that the $40,000 version will have that much range is flat out wrong. It'll likely be closely comparable to the Ford, especially since the top trim First Edition version with the maximum range of Silverado will cost over $100,000.
xxxx 6 January 2022

This and the lighting will only push the CyperTruck into the have 'Tesla gone to far this time' camp. Of their 3 or 4 cars so far their truck may end up being their Edsel.

