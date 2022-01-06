Chevrolet Silverado EV: 651bhp electric pick-up truck revealed

Chevrolet has revealed an electric variant of its hugely popular Silverado pick-up truck ahead of sales starting in 2023.

The Silverado EV has been developed as an EV from the ground up and is largely unrelated to the existing combustion-engined truck.

Built on General Motors' Ultium EV platform, it has a claimed range of 400 miles - 100 miles more than the extended-range variant of the Ford F-150 Lightning, its biggest competitor.

The battery pack – which can be specified up to 200kWh capacity – features 120V and 240V charging as well as DC public fast-charging capability.

The dual-motor four-wheel-drive powertrain supplies more than 660bhp and more than 780lb ft of torque, allowing for a 0-60mph time of under 4.5sec.

The Silverado EV RST has a maximum towing capacity of 10,000lb (4536kg) - the same as the F-150 Lightning. However, Chevrolet has promised that a future Silverado EV WT will have a towing capacity of 20,000lbs (9072kg).

The Silverado EV features a ‘Multi-Flex Tailgate’ with six different functions to assist loading and unloading. A Multi-Flex Midgate, meanwhile, allows long items to be laid across the loadbed and into the rear of the cab.