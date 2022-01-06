Chevrolet Silverado EV: 651bhp electric pick-up truck revealed

Chevrolet has revealed an electric variant of its hugely popular Silverado pick-up truck ahead of sales starting in 2023.
The Silverado EV has been developed as an EV from the ground up and is largely unrelated to the existing combustion-engined truck.
Built on General Motors' Ultium EV platform, it has a claimed range of 400 miles - 100 miles more than the extended-range variant of the Ford F-150 Lightning, its biggest competitor.
The battery pack – which can be specified up to 200kWh capacity – features 120V and 240V charging as well as DC public fast-charging capability.
The dual-motor four-wheel-drive powertrain supplies more than 660bhp and more than 780lb ft of torque, allowing for a 0-60mph time of under 4.5sec.
The Silverado EV RST has a maximum towing capacity of 10,000lb (4536kg) - the same as the F-150 Lightning. However, Chevrolet has promised that a future Silverado EV WT will have a towing capacity of 20,000lbs (9072kg).
The Silverado EV features a ‘Multi-Flex Tailgate’ with six different functions to assist loading and unloading. A Multi-Flex Midgate, meanwhile, allows long items to be laid across the loadbed and into the rear of the cab.
This and the lighting will only push the CyperTruck into the have 'Tesla gone to far this time' camp. Of their 3 or 4 cars so far their truck may end up being their Edsel.