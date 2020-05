Cabrio clash: Porsche Boxster Spyder vs Jaguar F-type R vs Mazda MX-5

It’s easy to get carried away in the Mazda, in fact, but its modest weight, expense and size make doing so about as guiltless as playing football in your mum’s lounge with a helium balloon.

I stay in the MX-5 as we double back on ourselves down the A87. The final leg of the journey involves an all-out sprint onto the Isle of Skye, in order that photographer Luc might be given time to shoot a final hill-top group picture on the northern tip of the island. Trying hard in the Mazda hardly lives up to the description. You don’t try hard at all. There’s no sweaty-palm work rate, just the frivolous contentment of keeping your foot in that bit longer, inclining your head that bit farther over in the corners and being a bit more expeditious with your upshifts on the snappy and utterly lovely six-speed manual gearbox.

Occasionally on the wet tangle of fast A-road bends, the MX-5 calls on the traction control to coax its rear axle straight – but otherwise, via delicate steering, a biddable front end and its calmly composed chassis, the MX-5 churns the same willing ebullience from faster speeds as it does from a dawdle.

With the front axle sharing some of the abundant peak torque, the F-Type doesn’t need its traction control, but after the Mazda’s fleet-footed waltz, it is harder to engage with the super-heavyweight straight away. The steering isn’t as feelsome and it doesn’t seem as confidently plumbed into the distant nose, which leaves you with the sensation of a long-distance relationship over the big bonnet. Nevertheless, as we approach the turning for the Talisker whisky distillery and Skye’s scenery goes from merely very fetching to something apparently torn from Tolkien’s imagination, the R’s own brand of sorcery finally gets under the skin and slower traffic and sighted corners both fall prey to its almighty super-cruise capacity.

But I still waste time pulling over to wait for the Porsche before the last few miles. Beyond Portree, the island’s east coast becomes even more sparsely populated and remote in character. Against this rugged, windswept panorama, the Spyder confirms what I’ve known since dawn: it is 2015’s complete open-top package, matching the Jaguar for the fire and brimstone of its soundtrack and raw pace, and trumping even the MX-5’s winsome ability to remain immersive at any speed.

It does this not by being airy and carefree, but rather by delivering a single-minded, Porsche-branded enthusiasm that labours under almost none of the traditional compromises. Thus the most serious Boxster is suitably resolute and hard-edged, hugely quick and capable, yet never less than contented on a B-road or easily manageable in a town or at home on the motorway. That it is sometimes loud and sometimes galling to have to get out to refit the roof is a good thing. As with a Caterham, a Morgan or an Ariel Atom, it simply confirms that you’ve bought something special – something to look after just as it looks after you.

And make no mistake: the Spyder is seriously good at doing that, using its quickened, toughened yet wonderfully progressive steering and enhanced mid-point poise to swaddle every gleeful input in an overlay of responsiveness and conviction.