BYD's premium brand Denza will reveal a new flagship sports coupé at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next summer, before launching it in Europe the following year.

Denza is Chinese giant BYD's answer to BMW and Mercedes, and will launch in the UK next year with the Z9 GT shooting brake, D9 luxury MPV and the B5 SUV - before adding the new supercar shortly after as a range-topping halo model.

The brand revealed a concept previewing the new model at the Shanghai motor show earlier this year, revealing that it will be a performance-focused electric two-door in the vein of the Porsche 911 and Mercedes-AMG GT.

Technical details were thin on the ground, but the brand revealed that it has steer-by-wire technology, magnetorheological suspension and a driver-focused, tech-heavy cockpit that majors on advanced technology.

Features likely to be carried over from the Z9 GT include the ability to 'crab walk' and 'tank turn', and it's possible the coupé could take that car's tri-motor, 952bhp EV powertrain and ramp up output even further.

Shortly after the concept's unveiling, prototypes of the production version were spotted at the Nürburgring, sparking speculation that a lap record attempt, and possibly a European launch, were on the cards - and now BYD executive vice president Stella Li has confirmed to Autocar that it will come to the UK.

Asked if the 'Z' could play an important role as a brand-building halo model for Denza in Europe, Li replied: "We'd like to invite you to Goodwood...", before confirming the car would be displayed at the Sussex event in July, and then head to showrooms.

The concept car was called the Denza Z, but Li said the final name for the production car remains "confidential" and could be different.