BYD's Denza confirms Porsche 911 rival for 2027 UK launch

Electric 'Z' sports car will challenge the likes of the Porsche 911 and Mercedes-AMG GT

19 November 2025

BYD's premium brand Denza will reveal a new flagship sports coupé at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next summer, before launching it in Europe the following year.

Denza is Chinese giant BYD's answer to BMW and Mercedes, and will launch in the UK next year with the Z9 GT shooting brake, D9 luxury MPV and the B5 SUV - before adding the new supercar shortly after as a range-topping halo model.

The brand revealed a concept previewing the new model at the Shanghai motor show earlier this year, revealing that it will be a performance-focused electric two-door in the vein of the Porsche 911 and Mercedes-AMG GT.

Technical details were thin on the ground, but the brand revealed that it has steer-by-wire technology, magnetorheological suspension and a driver-focused, tech-heavy cockpit that majors on advanced technology.

Features likely to be carried over from the Z9 GT include the ability to 'crab walk' and 'tank turn', and it's possible the coupé could take that car's tri-motor, 952bhp EV powertrain and ramp up output even further.

Shortly after the concept's unveiling, prototypes of the production version were spotted at the Nürburgring, sparking speculation that a lap record attempt, and possibly a European launch, were on the cards - and now BYD executive vice president Stella Li has confirmed to Autocar that it will come to the UK.

Denza Z prototype charging

Asked if the 'Z' could play an important role as a brand-building halo model for Denza in Europe, Li replied: "We'd like to invite you to Goodwood...", before confirming the car would be displayed at the Sussex event in July, and then head to showrooms.

The concept car was called the Denza Z, but Li said the final name for the production car remains "confidential" and could be different.

Read our review

Car review
2025 Denza Z9 GT review front quarter tracking

Denza Z9 GT

Premium brand from Chinese giant BYD is heading to Europe with this intriguing Porsche Panamera rival

Read our review
It will play an important role in cementing Denza's premium and performance credentials in Europe, with Li touting the brand's emphasis on technical capability as an edge over established marques.

"If you think about other brands, when they launch a new premium car, they just make the engine more powerful and the interior design more emotional - there is no fundamental revolution."

By contrast, Li touted the Z9's ability to tank-turn, drift, drive semi- autonomously, accelerate from 0-62mph in 2.7secs and 'flash charge' at super-high speed as testament to Denza's technical superiority - which will be a key marketing pillar for the brand.

"This is using technology to really redefine elegance. For an emotional connection, this is what we have - we'll make people say: 'this is the car I really want to try.'"

