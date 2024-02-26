BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BYD Seal U PHEV primed for UK with £33,205 price tag
UP NEXT
Scared, Tesla? First 'drive' in autonomous Mercedes prototype

BYD Seal U PHEV primed for UK with £33,205 price tag

Larger sibling of Seal electric saloon brings more interior space, competitive range and will cost less than a VW Tiguan PHEV
News
Jack WarrickCharlie Martin Autocar
2 mins read
12 June 2024

BYD’s first plug-in hybrid for the UK market - the BYD Seal U PHEV - will start from £33,205.

That figure secures you a front-wheel drive Boost model, while all-wheel drive Design models will start from £39,905. Prices for Comfort spec cars, which combine the larger battery from the Design model with the front-wheel drive powertrain, are yet to be announced.

Order books are open now, with UK sales commencing in September.

Related articles

The BYD Seal U is a slightly taller and wider sibling to the Seal electric saloon and is already sold in the brand’s home country of China as the BYD Song. 

Measuring 4775mm long, 1890mm wide and 1670mm high, the SUV is significantly larger than the saloon. It has a much larger boot, at 552 litres - larger than that of the Peugeot 3008 and the Skoda Karoq

In China, the Seal U is available with an electric and a PHEV powertrain, and both will be offered in the UK too.

The EV offers either a 71kWh or 87kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery for between 323 and 376 miles of range on the Chinese CLTC test cycle. 

The PHEV meanwhile combines a 106bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine, an 18.3kWh battery, a 194bhp electric motor and a CVT to offer around 68 miles of electric-only range.

The 18.3kWh battery can be charged from 30-80% in around 35 minutes, and it comes with vehicle-to-load charging capability as standard. 

Standard equipment on the Seal U includes 19in alloy wheels, LED headlights, vegan leather upholstery, wireless phone charging, an Infinity premium sound system and the brand’s 15.6in rotatable infotainment system. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

renault captur review 2024 01 front tracking
Renault Captur
8
Renault Captur
aston martin dbx 707 review 2024 03 front tracking
Aston Martin DBX
9
Aston Martin DBX
xpeng g6 review 2024 01 front dynamic
Xpeng G6
8
Xpeng G6
Rover Mini front three quarter
Used Rover Mini 1991-2000 review
Used Rover Mini 1991-2000 review
lexus ux300h review 2024 23 front tracking
Lexus UX
7
Lexus UX

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
byd seal review 2024 01 action front

BYD Seal

Nascent Chinese electric car brand expands UK offering with stylish, range-conscious new Tesla Model 3 rival

Read our review
Back to top

The car represents the next stage in BYD's European expansion, which began with the BYD Atto 3 electric crossover and the £25k BYD Dolphin electric hatchback.

 

BYD is the world’s biggest manufacturer of PHEVs and EVs, having sold 1.8 million such vehicles in 2022 and more than 3.0 million in 2023.

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used BYD Seal cars for sale

BYD Seal 390kW Excellence AWD 83kWh 4dr Auto
2023
£48,695
5miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 230kW Design 83kWh 4dr Auto
2023
£45,695
10miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Excellence Auto AWD 4dr
2024
£48,695
435miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Design Auto 4dr
2024
£45,695
765miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Excellence Auto AWD 4dr
2024
£42,995
846miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Design Auto 4dr
2024
£39,999
880miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Design Auto 4dr
2023
£39,995
2,354miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Design Auto 4dr
2023
£37,995
7,999miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Design Auto 4dr
2023
£36,490
8,459miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all 9 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Marc 26 February 2024
Seal U...

That took some thinking to come up with.

Peter Cavellini 5 September 2023

Bland to look at, too practical?, seems that's what we're getting just now, most of the crossovers we're getting look similar, they don't do anything much better/worse than the next and at the moment the getting more expensive.

tman247 4 September 2023
Just horrible. Who on earth would buy something like this?

Latest Reviews

renault captur review 2024 01 front tracking
Renault Captur
8
Renault Captur
aston martin dbx 707 review 2024 03 front tracking
Aston Martin DBX
9
Aston Martin DBX
xpeng g6 review 2024 01 front dynamic
Xpeng G6
8
Xpeng G6
Rover Mini front three quarter
Used Rover Mini 1991-2000 review
Used Rover Mini 1991-2000 review
lexus ux300h review 2024 23 front tracking
Lexus UX
7
Lexus UX

View all car reviews