BYD Seal U PHEV primed for UK with £33,205 price tag

BYD’s first plug-in hybrid for the UK market - the BYD Seal U PHEV - will start from £33,205.

That figure secures you a front-wheel drive Boost model, while all-wheel drive Design models will start from £39,905. Prices for Comfort spec cars, which combine the larger battery from the Design model with the front-wheel drive powertrain, are yet to be announced.

Order books are open now, with UK sales commencing in September.

The BYD Seal U is a slightly taller and wider sibling to the Seal electric saloon and is already sold in the brand’s home country of China as the BYD Song.

Measuring 4775mm long, 1890mm wide and 1670mm high, the SUV is significantly larger than the saloon. It has a much larger boot, at 552 litres - larger than that of the Peugeot 3008 and the Skoda Karoq.

In China, the Seal U is available with an electric and a PHEV powertrain, and both will be offered in the UK too.

The EV offers either a 71kWh or 87kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery for between 323 and 376 miles of range on the Chinese CLTC test cycle.

The PHEV meanwhile combines a 106bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine, an 18.3kWh battery, a 194bhp electric motor and a CVT to offer around 68 miles of electric-only range.

The 18.3kWh battery can be charged from 30-80% in around 35 minutes, and it comes with vehicle-to-load charging capability as standard.

Standard equipment on the Seal U includes 19in alloy wheels, LED headlights, vegan leather upholstery, wireless phone charging, an Infinity premium sound system and the brand’s 15.6in rotatable infotainment system.