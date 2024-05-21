BYD aims to replace Routemaster with 400-mile EV London bus

The new BYD BD11 double-decker bus is tipped to replace London's Routemaster with a maximum range of more than 400 miles and high levels of passenger comfort.

Launched today at the London Bus Museum, the Chinese firm's latest electric bus arrives 11 years after it first launched a bus in the UK and shortly after it delivered its 1800th bus here. Its fleet has now racked up more than 18 million miles in service.

The BD11 has a total battery capacity of upto 532kWh - the largest of any electric commercial vehicle currently available in the UK.

Usable capacity is pegged at 457kWh, and although BYD has yet to confirm a range, it said the bus will travel more than 0.9 miles per kWh, suggesting a usable range of more than 400 miles. But as with its other electric buses, the BD11 will use a modular battery system so operators can alter it to fit the use profile of the vehicle. Most London buses travel between 100 and 200 miles a day.

BYD touts the proven safety and durability credentials of its trademark Blade battery technology (as also deployed in its electric cars) as a key factor in the BD11's appeal, suggesting it can remain in operation for between 12 and 20 years.

The fact that the company produces its batteries entirely in-house means that refurbishing the driveline of the BD11 will be much cheaper and more viable than if it had used a pack from a third-party supplier.

The battery is a structural component of BYD's new e-Platform 3.0 commercial vehicle platform, which has positive implications for ride comfort and rigidity, BYD said.

Other highlights of the platform include in-wheel motors – which maximise cabin space and help to facilitate an 8.0-metre turning radius – and standard-fit active suspension.