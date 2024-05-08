Bugatti retires W16 with special Chiron before successor revealed

Production of the Bugatti Chiron has come to an end, a month before its successor is due to be revealed.
Finishing its eight-year lineage with the Super Sport L’Ultime, the special edition, limited to just one example, pairs a bespoke exterior paint with commemorative badging.
This final model also marks the end of the French brand's famed W16 engine, which is set to be replaced in the Chiron's successor by a 1000bhp hybridised naturally aspirated V16.
Bugatti recently revealed the shape and layout of that engine, as well as its screaming soundtrack (below), and CEO Mate Rimac gave extra details in an interview at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference in London.
While keeping most cards close to his chest, Rimac revealed that the colossal engine goes without forced induction, unlike its W16 predecessor, which inhaled through four turbochargers.
The engine itself, he added, will measure a whopping one-metre long in its own right – 400mm longer than the four-bank unit from the Chiron.
Despite that, though (and the integration of a substantial electric drivetrain element), the car will be a similar shape to its predecessor, Rimac suggested. He said: "The exterior is an evolution. You can still see the very distinct Bugatti design."
Certainly, spy shots circulating the internet in recent weeks indicate that it will have a familiar silhouette, but be somewhat lower and sleeker than the Chiron it replaces.
Rimac, despite being best known for his pioneering work creating electric hypercars and supplying battery tech to a number of global car manufacturers, said he was a driving force behind bringing the V16 to fruition.
Before his eponymous firm took over Bugatti from the Volkswagen Group, he said: "The business plan was to make an electric coupé-SUV type of thing."
I know there was the Royale - but Bugatti was best known for elegant engineering in light cars. Think Type 35 etc. These monsters are nothing to do with that legacy. Bugatti were the Colin Chapman Lotus of the 30s. Genuinely I'd rather have a Mark 1 Elise than a Chiron - although I might like to keep the change if it was offered.
I get the emotional side of this. However I'd love to see a company take something like a 3 cylinder engine and make that work in a supercar. It would be an engineering feat to produce huge amounts of power from the smallest number of cylinders possible. Maybe something more for Lotus than Bugatti.
So if Rimac haven't sold all their electric hypercars yet, I'm assuming Lotus hasn't either. It was sheer folly on Lotus.