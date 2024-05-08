Bugatti retires W16 with special Chiron before successor revealed

Production of the Bugatti Chiron has come to an end, a month before its successor is due to be revealed.

Finishing its eight-year lineage with the Super Sport L’Ultime, the special edition, limited to just one example, pairs a bespoke exterior paint with commemorative badging.

This final model also marks the end of the French brand's famed W16 engine, which is set to be replaced in the Chiron's successor by a 1000bhp hybridised naturally aspirated V16.

Bugatti recently revealed the shape and layout of that engine, as well as its screaming soundtrack (below), and CEO Mate Rimac gave extra details in an interview at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference in London.

While keeping most cards close to his chest, Rimac revealed that the colossal engine goes without forced induction, unlike its W16 predecessor, which inhaled through four turbochargers.

The engine itself, he added, will measure a whopping one-metre long in its own right – 400mm longer than the four-bank unit from the Chiron.

Despite that, though (and the integration of a substantial electric drivetrain element), the car will be a similar shape to its predecessor, Rimac suggested. He said: "The exterior is an evolution. You can still see the very distinct Bugatti design."

Certainly, spy shots circulating the internet in recent weeks indicate that it will have a familiar silhouette, but be somewhat lower and sleeker than the Chiron it replaces.

Rimac, despite being best known for his pioneering work creating electric hypercars and supplying battery tech to a number of global car manufacturers, said he was a driving force behind bringing the V16 to fruition.

Before his eponymous firm took over Bugatti from the Volkswagen Group, he said: "The business plan was to make an electric coupé-SUV type of thing."