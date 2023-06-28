BACK TO ALL NEWS
Bugatti to expand Molsheim HQ to prepare for electric hypercar

Firm says its upgraded facility will 'support the development of new models beyond the era of the Chiron'
Greg Kable
News
1 min read
28 June 2023

Bugatti has confirmed plans to expand its headquarters in Molsheim, France, in an investment programme that, it says, will "support the development of new models beyond the era of the Chiron".

Among the planned site changes is the construction of a new two-storey building adjacent to the existing Atelier, where the Bugatti Chiron is assembled.

Set for construction during the second half of 2024, the building will occupy 2120 square metres and accommodate new staff and further development projects, including what Bugatti describes as its first "hypersports" model under the ownership of Rimac.

Related articles

The new Bugatti model, already under development, is expected to draw on parent company Rimac's electric drivetrain expertise, with accelerative performance beyond that of the 1577bhp quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 petrol-powered Chiron Super Sport.   

The expansion of existing facilities will also support ongoing programmes such as the production of the Bolide and W16 Mistral, says Bugatti.

"The construction of this new building at our home in Molsheim is aligned with the brand and product expansion," said Christophe Piochon, president of Bugatti.

Bugatti has instigated a recruitment campaign to attract new employees. It aims to increase the workforce at Molsheim by 50% by the end of 2027. 

