Electric Ford GT40 replica brings 800bhp, 590lb ft

An electric-powered remake of Ford’s legendary GT40 Le Mans racer will pack 800bhp and be able to hit 60mph from rest in less than four seconds, according to its maker, EV conversion specialist Everrati.

The British firm says its twin-motor set-up will pump out 800bhp and 590lb ft of torque, pushing the GT40 to a top speed of 125mph, drawing power from a 60kWh battery which is unusually – for a creation of this kind – fitted with 700V charging hardware for rapid top-ups.

The original GT40, built in the 1960s, housed a 7.0-litre V8 engine which produced 478bhp, with 475lb ft of torque, maxing out at 205mph.

Built with the sole purpose of winning the world’s fiercest endurance race, it was also ultra-lightweight - but Everrari says its new EV version won’t bring a hefty weight penalty, despite the addition of chunky EV drivetrain hardware, quoting a kerbweight of just over 1300kg. The firm says this is a lighter than a fully-fuelled, race-spec V8 GT40.

Unlike the original, the EV remake will emit an artificial V8-style soundtrack, with a gear shifter allowing the driver to select “virtual gears” which links to the fake engine noise. This can be activated in Race mode, the firm says.

But this project is not a restomod, instead it gets a new shell and chassis, both built by US firm Superformance. The company produces every one of its chassis under licence from the original trademark holder.

There is no overall price given for the car, with costs depending on each individual order. An original 1960s GT40 currently sells for between £1 million and £10 million.

Everrati founder and CEO Justin Lunny said: “The GT40 personifies Everrati’s philosophy. While many companies perform electric conversions of classic cars, our approach goes far beyond that.

“Deploying an OEM mindset and skillset, we redefine the vehicle as a new car with state-of-the-art design and engineering executed by a team with extensive experience at some of the world’s most celebrated car makers.

“The GT40 showcases how Everrati is taking the art of future-proofing automotive icons

through electrification to the next level. And with a scalable production process in place and an ambitious strategy to collaborate with new manufacturing partners, we are poised to grow the company and engage with a new global customer base for the GT40 and our other models.”