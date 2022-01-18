BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW V12 to bow out with limited-edition 7 Series
UP NEXT
Volkswagen finishes 2021 as best-selling brand in Europe

BMW V12 to bow out with limited-edition 7 Series

US-only M760i The Final V12 will mark the end of 12-cylinder production later this year
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
News
2 mins read
18 January 2022

BMW has announced The Final V12, a limited-run 7 Series built to commemorate the last V12 engines fitted to a series-production BMW model.

Based on the M760i xDrive, 12 examples of The Final V12 will be built exclusively for the US market.

It stands out from the standard 7 Series with unique 20in alloy wheels, bespoke badging and a choice of exterior paint and interior upholstery from BMW Individual.

Related articles

The twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre 12-cylinder petrol engine remains unchanged from the standard M760i, sending 601bhp via an eight-speed automatic gearbox for a 0-60mph time of 3.6sec.

Each of the 12 cars will be fully equipped, with a panoramic Sky Lounge LED roof, adaptive LED headlights, a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound speaker system and BMW's Driving Assistance Professional system as standard.

The Final V12 will cost $200,000 (£148,000), but only customers with a history of V12 7 Series ownership will be invited to buy it.

Production is due to begin in June, with deliveries following in July. Each car will be accompanied by a custom-built desk trophy, highlighting the car's paint, interior trim and VIN.

BMW has yet to release official images of The Final V12, providing only a teaser of the car's badge atop metalflake-effect paint.

This will likely be the last outing for the current generation 7 Series, production of which is expected to end this year ahead of the launch of a new-generation model. 

BMW previously confirmed that the next 7 Series will be petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric and hinted that the most powerful variant would be an EV rather than ICE-powered.

It marks the end of an era for BMW, which first brought V12 power to the road in 1987. The original 750iL used a naturally-aspirated 5.0-litre engine that produced 295bhp, and variations of this were used through to 1994 in the 7 Series and 8 Series.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Duster 2x4 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review
1 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2022 UK first drive review lead
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake (Sport Line trim pictured)

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

New-generation luxury saloon is a technological tour de force, but competing luxury saloons like the Mercedes S-Class and Tesla Model S have set a high bar

Read our review
Back to top

The second-generation S70 unit increased displacement and was used in BMW's Le Mans 24 Hours cars, earning the firm its only overall victory in the famous endurance race in 1999.

It also famously powered the McLaren F1 supercar.

Car Review
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
Read our full road test review
Read more

In the UK, V12 BMW sales have already ended, with the removal of the M760i.

The engine will live on at BMW-owned Rolls-Royce, however, as the luxury marque plans to continue using it until 2030.

Used cars for sale

 BMW 7 Series 740li M Sport 4dr Auto
2016
£31,500
27,856miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 730d Xdrive M Sport 4dr Auto
2017
£31,995
33,596miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 740d Xdrive M Sport 4dr Auto
2017
£31,997
50,326miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 740ld Xdrive 4dr Auto
2017
£32,250
22,380miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 730d M Sport 4dr Auto
2018
£33,495
28,750miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 740d Xdrive 4dr Auto
2018
£33,700
22,101miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 740e M Sport 4dr Auto
2018
£33,790
20,124miles
Petrol/plugin Elec Hybrid
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 730d Xdrive M Sport 4dr Auto
2019
£34,899
26,723miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 730d M Sport 4dr Auto
2018
£34,995
34,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Duster 2x4 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review
1 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2022 UK first drive review lead
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake (Sport Line trim pictured)

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

View all latest drives