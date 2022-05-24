BMW M3 and M4 gain limited Jahre Edition models

The BMW M3 and BMW M4 have gained special editions to celebrate 50 years of BMW M, the manufacturer's performance division.

The Jahre BMW M Edition models feature bespoke design features and “individually selectable equipment options”, so each driver can create a unique version of the car.

Of the two cars, only the BMW M4 Jahre Edition is coming to Europe, and neither are coming to the UK.

There are no mechanical changes under the bonnet, but the model comes with 19in forged wheels at the front and 20in wheels at the rear.

A selection of new exterior colours are also available for the special edition, including Brands Hatch Grey, Carbon Black, Imola Red, Macao Blue and San Marino Blue.

The wheels, meanwhile, are available in Orbit Grey and Gold Bronze for the first time.

The door sills feature “Edition 50 Jahre BMW M” lettering, while a metal plaque with “M4 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M” is positioned on the centre console.

Under the bonnet sits the same twin-turbocharged straight-six engine as in the standard M4, producing 503bhp and 479lb ft.

Power is managed by either a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed M Steptronic, with power sent to all four wheels.

The BMW M3 Jahre Edition will be sold in the US and Canada only, with 500 examples planned for production.

It benefits from five exterior paint colours including Vermilion Red, Techno Violet, Interlagos Blue, Fire Orange and Limerock Grey, all of which are inspired by previous Jahre models.

Every M3 Jahre Edition will feature M forged wheels in Orbit Grey, as well as a carbonfibre front splitter, a carbonfibre rear spoiler and carbonfibre tailpipe trims.

A metal plaque on the centre console denotes the vehicle build number.