BMW iNext: electric SUV's innovative steering wheel revealed

BMW’s gradual unveiling of its innovative iNext, due in 2021, continues with the reveal of a range of images depicting the advanced electric vehicle’s polygonal-shaped steering wheel.
Described as the first BMW model in which the driver is no longer required to take care of the task of driving, the iNext is fitted with a newly designed steering wheel conceived to allow the driver to easily switch between highly automated driving and active driving modes.
It is the second interior detail from the production version of the iNext to be revealed, following official images showing its curved instrument display earlier this year.
Inspired by the steering wheels used in BMW race cars, the new steering wheel uses flattened upper and lower sections. They are designed to make it easier to recognise the steering angle than in a conventional round steering wheel.
And to think the Allegro was ridiculed for it's quartic steering wheel, they're popping up everywhere now.
Allegro's problems ran far deeper than merely its quartic steering wheel.
"polygon-shaped"?!?!?! Urggh! Adding a hyphen and "shaped" doesn't make it the correct use of polygon. It's got curves in it. Polygons don't.
If they want the brain dead, looking up from their apps, to instinctively know what direction the wheels are facing, when they "take back control", there should be a pair of comedy breasts fixed to the bottom edge of the wheel so that way, if they find the comedy breasts are at the top when their gorm makes a slight return, they will know that things have gone, or are about to go, tits up.
