BMW Concept Skytop leaked ahead of official unveiling

A promotional video for a new BMW concept car, called the Skytop, has been leaked online ahead of its official unveiling.

A svelte Targa-style coupé, it appears to preview an eventual replacement for the BMW 8 Series. It retains that car’s long wheelbase and swooping silhouette but introduces several new design cues, with more clearly defined body lines and slim LED lights.

Up front, it reintroduces BMW’s traditional shark nose, converging around a new, more angular interpretation of the kidney grille. It is steeply raked, with an aggressive-looking lower-bumper area.

The rear end appears to take inspiration from the Z8, with softer lines and a pair of thin LED brake lights. A pair of bold exhaust tailpipes indicates BMW’s intent to continue building combustion-engined cars. These are situated below a pair of red reflectors, mirroring the arrangement of the Z8’s rear fascia.

It is possible that the Skytop hints at a more luxurious take on BMW’s range-topper, given its distinctive Aerodisc-style wheels and swish leather-lined interior. Crystals feature prominently and are embedded into the bucket seats’ headrests, on the gear selector, and on the rotary iDrive controller.

Several details of the concept suggest it is not far from being a viable production car, such as the towing eye cover on the front bumper and the presence of a reversing camera.