BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW Concept Skytop leaked ahead of official unveiling
UP NEXT
Car makers slash EV prices by as much as £14,000 to boost demand

BMW Concept Skytop leaked ahead of official unveiling

Shark-nosed Targa-style coupé hints at a potential replacement for the 8 Series
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
22 May 2024

A promotional video for a new BMW concept car, called the Skytop, has been leaked online ahead of its official unveiling.

A svelte Targa-style coupé, it appears to preview an eventual replacement for the BMW 8 Series. It retains that car’s long wheelbase and swooping silhouette but introduces several new design cues, with more clearly defined body lines and slim LED lights.

Up front, it reintroduces BMW’s traditional shark nose, converging around a new, more angular interpretation of the kidney grille. It is steeply raked, with an aggressive-looking lower-bumper area.

Related articles

The rear end appears to take inspiration from the Z8, with softer lines and a pair of thin LED brake lights. A pair of bold exhaust tailpipes indicates BMW’s intent to continue building combustion-engined cars. These are situated below a pair of red reflectors, mirroring the arrangement of the Z8’s rear fascia.

It is possible that the Skytop hints at a more luxurious take on BMW’s range-topper, given its distinctive Aerodisc-style wheels and swish leather-lined interior. Crystals feature prominently and are embedded into the bucket seats’ headrests, on the gear selector, and on the rotary iDrive controller. 

Several details of the concept suggest it is not far from being a viable production car, such as the towing eye cover on the front bumper and the presence of a reversing camera.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

citroen e c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen e-C3
8
Citroen e-C3
mercedes amg gt 63 coupe review 2024 01 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT
citroen c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3
maxus mifa 9 review 2024 01 panning
Maxus Mifa 9
5
Maxus Mifa 9
Ford Focus ST front three quarter
Used Ford Focus ST 2012-2018 review
9
Used Ford Focus ST 2012-2018 review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
BMW 8 Series Coupé 2019 road test review

BMW 8 Series Coupe

BMW flagship returns after a 20-year hiatus to inject some glamour into the brand

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used BMW 8 Series cars for sale

BMW 8 Series 3.0 840d Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£33,000
58,700miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
BMW 8 Series 3.0 840d Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£31,000
56,213miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
BMW 8 Series 4.4 M850i V8 Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£41,000
41,548miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
BMW 8 SERIES 3.0 840d Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£35,320
51,269miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
BMW 8 Series 3.0 840i Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£35,990
21,759miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
BMW 8 Series 3.0 840i M Sport Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£50,950
14,204miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
BMW 8 Series 3.0 840d MHT M Sport Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£38,475
47,164miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
2
BMW 8 Series 3.0 840i Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£37,990
36,312miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
BMW 8 Series 3.0 840d Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£39,990
28,589miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 119 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
catnip 22 May 2024

I was impressed when I saw the Vision Neu Klasse concept saloon last year, I thought it would bring in a clean, interesting new look for BMW. But the 'production' models shown since have disappointingly shown otherwise: They all seem to cling onto the visual heaviness of the iX, as if that was something BMW are proud of.

scrap 22 May 2024

Several new design cues? More like ditching most of the hideous and provocative experiments BMW design has indulged in over the past decade or so. Even the curious lower channel where the front badge sits has gone.

You might well ask what the point of it all was.

Andrew1 22 May 2024
A return to form, gorgeous design and a good bridge with the Neue Klasse design language.

Latest Reviews

citroen e c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen e-C3
8
Citroen e-C3
mercedes amg gt 63 coupe review 2024 01 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT
citroen c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3
maxus mifa 9 review 2024 01 panning
Maxus Mifa 9
5
Maxus Mifa 9
Ford Focus ST front three quarter
Used Ford Focus ST 2012-2018 review
9
Used Ford Focus ST 2012-2018 review

View all car reviews