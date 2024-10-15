BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets new look and chassis tweaks
UP NEXT
RML P39 reinvents Porsche 911 as 900bhp track monster

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets new look and chassis tweaks

Deliveries of new front-driven junior saloon will start in March, with prices starting from £34,915

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
15 October 2024

The new second-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé has been revealed with a major design overhaul to give the saloon a more sporting focus.

It's closely related to the recently launched new 1 Series and continues to share the hatchback's front-wheel-drive platform, rather than the rear-driven one used for the 2 Series Coupé

Bernhard Blattel, BMW’s compact class product management chief, told Autocar the focus of the redesign was to push the design to make the car “more sporting”.

Related articles

He added: “The rear of the previous generation was quite polarising, so we completely changed that, and we also realigned the roof to give it a better flow. With the roof, it’s now a very nice shape.”

At the front, there's a revamped kidney grille that will be offered with a light-up LED surround. Further back, there's the addition of a subtle '2' logo on the Hofmeister kink. And buyers can option a contrasting high-gloss black roof for the first time.

With the design revamp, the 2 Series Gran Coupé has been stretched by 20mm to 4546mm, while it's 15mm larger in both width (at 1800mm) and height (1435mm). That change was made in part to maximise interior space.

The interior is also entirely revamped, with many of the design changes seen on the 1 Series. That includes a curved touchscreen running the latest BMW OS9 software, with a resulting reduction in the number of physical buttons. 

Two versions will be offered in the UK, with sporting M Sport trim standard on all cars.

The entry-level 220 model, priced from £34,915, uses BMW’s 167bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, boosted by a 48V mild-hybrid system. 

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe interior

The M235 xDrive, priced from £44,435, uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 296bhp and 296lb ft to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 4.9sec.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Alfa Romeo Junior front corner from high
Alfa Romeo Junior
8
Alfa Romeo Junior
01 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2024 review front driving
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI
01 VW Golf R 2024 review front driving
Volkswagen Golf R
Volkswagen Golf R
Porsche Macan 4S urban
Porsche Macan Electric
0
Porsche Macan Electric
Nio EL8 review front
Nio EL8
Nio EL8

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020 road test review - hero front

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Take 1 Series underpinnings, top with a rakish body and what do you have? Let’s find out

Read our review
Back to top

Both variants feature a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Diesel powertrains and other petrol options will be offered in other markets.

As with the 1 Series, the saloon has received revised suspension and extra bracing to increase rigidity and boost its on-road dynamics.

The M235 gains an extra strut brace in the engine department (offered as an option on the 220), larger tyres and an increase in the caster offset of the front wheels to further boost handling. BMW has also reworked the shack absorbers to reduce rolling movements.

Adaptive M suspension and Sport steering is also offered on the M235. The former can lower the car by up to 8mm to aid performance further.

Meanwhile, the wheel-slip limiter and braking system have both been reworked.

Wheels range from 17in to 19in, depending on the trim.

The new 2 Series Gran Coupé is due to go on sale in March 2025.

Advertisement

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe cars for sale

BMW 2 Series 1.5 218i Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£12,752
36,136miles
Petrol
Manual
2
BMW 2 SERIES 1.5 218i GPF M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£16,890
34,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
BMW 2 Series 2.0 218d Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£8,250
78,519miles
Diesel
Manual
2
BMW 2 SERIES 2.0 218d M Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£14,999
19,350miles
Diesel
Manual
2
BMW 2 Series 2.0 220d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£16,999
14,375miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
BMW 2 Series 3.0 M240i Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£41,995
4,542miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
BMW 2 Series 1.5 218i GPF M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£18,159
10,264miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
BMW 2 Series 1.5 218i GPF M Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£15,549
28,534miles
Petrol
Manual
2
BMW 2 Series 1.5 218i M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2017
£12,998
52,154miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 1118 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Alfa Romeo Junior front corner from high
Alfa Romeo Junior
8
Alfa Romeo Junior
01 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2024 review front driving
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI
01 VW Golf R 2024 review front driving
Volkswagen Golf R
Volkswagen Golf R
Porsche Macan 4S urban
Porsche Macan Electric
0
Porsche Macan Electric
Nio EL8 review front
Nio EL8
Nio EL8

View all car reviews