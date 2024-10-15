The new second-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé has been revealed with a major design overhaul to give the saloon a more sporting focus.

It's closely related to the recently launched new 1 Series and continues to share the hatchback's front-wheel-drive platform, rather than the rear-driven one used for the 2 Series Coupé.

Bernhard Blattel, BMW’s compact class product management chief, told Autocar the focus of the redesign was to push the design to make the car “more sporting”.

He added: “The rear of the previous generation was quite polarising, so we completely changed that, and we also realigned the roof to give it a better flow. With the roof, it’s now a very nice shape.”

At the front, there's a revamped kidney grille that will be offered with a light-up LED surround. Further back, there's the addition of a subtle '2' logo on the Hofmeister kink. And buyers can option a contrasting high-gloss black roof for the first time.

With the design revamp, the 2 Series Gran Coupé has been stretched by 20mm to 4546mm, while it's 15mm larger in both width (at 1800mm) and height (1435mm). That change was made in part to maximise interior space.

The interior is also entirely revamped, with many of the design changes seen on the 1 Series. That includes a curved touchscreen running the latest BMW OS9 software, with a resulting reduction in the number of physical buttons.

Two versions will be offered in the UK, with sporting M Sport trim standard on all cars.

The entry-level 220 model, priced from £34,915, uses BMW’s 167bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, boosted by a 48V mild-hybrid system.

The M235 xDrive, priced from £44,435, uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 296bhp and 296lb ft to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 4.9sec.