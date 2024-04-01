There’s a good reason to get excited by the best used cars for £50,000.
In a world filled with electric cars that start from £40,000 and the average price of new models generally going in one direction, it’s refreshing to learn that you can still buy into rapid, LEZ-dodging combustion territory for the same price as a Peugeot e-208.
And if it was between that car and the sort of machinery about to grace your eyes, we think it would be a foregone conclusion as to which one would end up on your driveway.
And that’s because £50,000 buys you some of the most nerve-tingling, grin-inducing, ear-pricking thrills from over the last 25 years - one of the best eras in motoring history.
You’ll find a handful of tenable supercars, high-performance SUVs and a fair selection of desirable coupes that are, right now, on the less expensive rung of the modern-classic appreciation ladder. You can also expect a decent warranty at this level, unless you’re buying privately.
The forthcoming list includes cars with no more than 40,000 miles, raspy and characterful engines, stand-out looks and a distinct lack of batteries, apart from the one that powers the alternator.
The best used cars for £50,000 and under
These are every bit as outrageously competent and delicate to drive as you'd imagine. Even the basic versions are just fabulous sports cars.
The 997 represented a lot of firsts for Porsche's crowning glory, not least because it came dripping with technology. It was the first Porsche to get its new PDK dual-clutch transmission - a welcome departure from the sluggish tiptronic torque converter that preceded it. It was also the first to have direct injection, torque vectoring and variable geometry turbochargers on (you guessed it) Turbo models, and the first to be offered in 'Sport Classic' guise, which sold out within 48 hours.
But the way it drove made it a datum point in the evolution of what was already a monumental lineage. With a measure of performance and drivability that borders on the freakish, it seemed impossible that Porsche could top it. And that’s before you get to the engines, which range from 3.6-litres in the standard Carrera to the simply astonishing 4.0-litre unit in the GT3 RS.
As a result of this brutally Germanic attention to driveability and desirability, prices remain high and are likely to stay that way. But many are within reach, from Turbos with around 60,000 miles to Targas with less than half that, so you aren't likely to find a dog in the upper reaches of this budget.
But if you do, you'll likely find that the dampers will start to leak - an issue that costs around £1500 to be rectified. Bore scoring has also been reported, which drains the engine’s oil and your wallet’s funds. Finally, make sure the oil itself has been changed twice per year, so it can stand up to the speeds and stresses required of it.
