Best-selling cars in Europe 2022

New car registrations in Europe fell 19% year on year in March but battery electric and plug-in hybrid models outsold diesel, new data from Jato Dynamics has shown.

Registrations across 27 European markets dropped to 1,116,419 units, which is 33% lower than March 2020 and a 37% drop compared to pre-pandemic 2019.

Volume for quarter one is 10% lower than 2020, down to 2.73 million units, which is the lowest level since 1985. Jato said the drop in sales was “a result of the ongoing uncertainty around the availability of new cars and the invasion of Ukraine.

“Although Ukraine is not a large market for European car exports, with a small market relative to its population, it remains to be an important source of vehicle parts for major European OEMs,” said Filpe Munoz, global analyst at Jato Dynamics.

The drop in sales in Ukraine itself has also affected the overall registration number for Europe. Some 103,300 new cars were sold in the country last year, making it the 20th biggest market on the continent.

However, uptake for plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles remained healthy. Some 244,801 electrified cars were sold for a 10% rise year-on-year, compared to 202,113 diesels, which dropped by 39%.

BEV cars made up 62% of all low emission sales, increasing by 46% year-on-year. Plug-in hyPlug-in hybrid sales meanwhile dropped by 22%. Jato attributed the increased BEV uptake on improved government incentives, which do not apply to hybrids in some European countries.

“We continue to see more and more new EVs enter the market. And with the support of good deals, incentives, and shorter waiting times compared with ICE vehicles, it’s become easier for consumers to jump on the EV boom,” Munoz said.

The Tesla Model 3 regained the top spot as March’s best-selling model, with a total of 20,013 new registrations, bolstered by a glut of European deliveries. This figure was, however, 3% lower than 2021. It was followed by the Peugeot 208 with 21,0013 and the larger Tesla Model Y with 18,968.

The top 10 best-selling models in Europe are listed below.

The best-selling cars in Europe in 2022

1 Tesla Model 3, 23,013, -3%