Bentley bespoke orders double in 2023 to take half of all sales

British luxury brand's annual sales dropped for the first time since 2020, but 7500 higher-value orders rolled in
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
19 January 2024

Bespoke orders made up more than half of Bentley’s 13,560 new car sales last year, up almost double (43%) on 2022 to 7500.

The British luxury brand classes personalised cars as those with anything added from its Mulliner division (such as paint colours, finishes, alloy wheels etc), deviating from its 46 billion standard configurations.

Its total annual sales dropped for the first time since 2020, but 2023 was still the third best year in its history, after 2021 (14,659) and 2022 (15,174).

Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark said this showed that “the luxury market was not immune from the challenging market conditions”, especially in the second half of the year.

