Bentley reveals £254k Bentayga EWB Mulliner range-topper

Lavish 'airline' seating and exterior tweaks mark out extra-exclusive SUV from its stablemates
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
18 August 2023

The Bentley Bentayga EWB has gained a new range-topping variant, courtesy of the marque's Mulliner division.

Priced from £254,000 in the UK, the SUV comes as standard with the Airline rear seats, in either a four- or four-plus-one layout.

The thrones, which can recline to roughly 40deg, automatically detect a person’s temperature and humidity and adjust the heating or venting in turn. It also includes a massaging feature, which constantly changes the shape of the seat surface to reduce fatigue.

The interior is trimmed in new Olive Tan leather, stained using an olive-oil byproduct derived from waste water. This process helps to conserve water and ensures the material is kept free of toxic chemicals, according to Bentley.

Further reducing waste are the new cabin carpets, which are made entirely from recycled nylon, rather than fresh materials (as they were previously).

Bentley’s Diamond Illumination technology is included on the Mulliner, adding LED illumination through tiny holes – less than 1mm in diameter – in the leather doorcards. It's controlled via the infotainment screen.

Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner doorcard

A special clock, unique to Mulliner cars, takes pride of place on the dashboard.

The exterior changes for the range-topper are more subtle: the Double Diamond grille pattern and a set of 22in wheels, shared with the Continental GT and Flying Spur Mulliner.

A Blackline package is offered as an option, finishing all the brightwork (except the badges) in gloss-black paint.

Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner

Mulliner cars also receive a storage box and pouches for the car’s keys, colour-matched to the buyer’s chosen specification.

Following the discontinuation of Bentley’s venerable W12 engine, the Bentayga EWB Mulliner can be had only with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8. This produces 542bhp and 568lb ft and so can propel the car from 0-60mph in 4.5sec.

Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner rear quarter static

A rear-wheel steering system is provided, tightening the EWB’s turning circle by 7% compared with the standard-wheelbase Bentayga.

Mulliner has become a crucial element of Bentley's business: its return on sales rose to 20.9% last year, up from 13.7% in 2021.

The firm attributed this to clients choosing higher-specification models – such as the Mulliner and Speed variants – and higher uptake of options. 

Bentley Bentayga Mulliner EWB interior

Bentley broke its all-time profit record in 2022, owing to the aforementioned factors, as well as a sales-volume high of 15,174 cars.

