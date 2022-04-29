Bentley to reveal long-wheelbase new car on 10 May

Bentley will add a fifth car to its line-up on 10 May and cryptic teasers given by the brand suggest it will be a new long-wheelbase version of its Bentayga SUV.

An extended version of the Bentley Bentayga has been on the cards since 2016, when company bosses told Autocar that the model’s sales success had prompted internal discussion about various new derivatives.

Mooted were a coupé version, a limited-edition high-performance model (which we now know as the W12-engined Bentayga Speed) and a long-wheelbase version, which has been testing in camouflage on public roads since 2020.

Bentley has not confirmed whether the new model arriving next month is this extended-wheelbase Bentayga, but references to a “long-awaited” new model and Its engineers and craftspeople going to "new lengths" certainly suggest that’s the case.

Adding “an extra dimension of on-board wellness”, this will be the fifth model in the Bentayga line-up, joining the standard V8 car, the V6 plug-in hybrid, the firmed-up Bentayga S and the range-topping Speed.

Oh, hello @BentleyMotors has teased a new car - and it's set to have a long-wheelbase, adding "an extra dimension of on-board wellness".Who's excited? pic.twitter.com/ipjiAKXOMe — Autocar (@autocar) April 29, 2022

A short preview video released by the Crewe firm shows the inside of a rear door, seemingly longer than that fitted to the current Bentayga, illuminated in a dramatic shade of purple.

No additional details have been released on pricing or specifications. However, these are expected to be announced during the full reveal on 10 May. The new model is expected to command a healthy premium over the standard Bentayga, which starts at £155,555, although it remains to be seen whether it will be offered with the same array of engines.

Bentley said: “The company’s designers, engineers and craftspeople have gone to new lengths to combine luxury, technology and performance in a way that only Bentley can deliver.