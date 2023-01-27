BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Battery-electric Suzuki Jimny confirmed for Europe
UP NEXT
Nevada approves Mercedes' Level 3 Drive Pilot system

Battery-electric Suzuki Jimny confirmed for Europe

Mini-4x4 is one of five new electric cars Suzuki will launch in Europe by 2030
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
27 January 2023

The Suzuki Jimny will receive an electric variant in the coming years as one of five new EVs the Japanese manufacturer will launch in Europe by 2030.

As part of an ambitious growth strategy detailed by Suzuki, which includes a £3 billion investment in battery development, the firm will introduce five new electric cars from 2024 onwards and has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2050. 

The first Suzuki EV to arrive on the market will be a production version of the recently revealed eVX concept, a Suzuki S-Cross-sized crossover boasting a 342-mile range. 

However, the electric Jimny is unlikely to share the eVX’s underpinnings given its much smaller footprint - and it could even use an adapted version of the combustion car’s platform in a bid to maintain its affordable billing.

The current car is only available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 99bhp and 95lb ft, so electric power will bring a marked improvement in both power and torque. 

No details of the electric Jimny have been confirmed, but an official preview image released by Suzuki suggests its distinctive two-box silhouette, slatted grille and squat proportions will be carried over - although new star-shaped headlights hint at a subtle redesign. 

From 2024, the Japanese firm will also expand its range to electric SUVs and B-segment models. Two larger electric SUVs are also on the cards, which could be set to compete with the popular Vauxhall Mokka Electric and Kia Niro EV.

As it invests 2.5 trillion yen (£15 billion) in the construction of a battery plant and various other sustainable developments, Suzuki forecasts 80% of the cars it sells in Europe will be battery-electric, with the remaining 20% taken by hybrids. 

Car Review
Suzuki Jimny
Suzuki Jimny 2018 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Suzuki is not immediately set to become an electric-only firm and will continue to work towards developing a carbon-neutral combustion engine for sale in other global markets. 

Suzuki cars sold in fast-developing, core regions such as India will eventually be powered by biogas and ethanol mixed fuels as the firm works towards achieving carbon neutrality for 2070. In other core areas like Japan, the firm will continue to develop hybrid powertrains, but it will focus outright on EV power in Europe, where it plans to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki JIMNY 1.3 VVT SZ4 4WD Euro 5 3dr
2013
£11,389
37,300miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Suzuki Jimny 1.3 VVT SZ4 Auto 4WD Euro 5 3dr
2015
£14,999
32,546miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Suzuki Jimny 1.3 VVT SZ4 Auto 4WD Euro 5 3dr
2012
£13,499
36,067miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Suzuki Jimny 1.5 SZ5 Auto ALLGRIP Euro 6 3dr
2019
£26,950
30,697miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Suzuki Jimny 1.5 SZ5 ALLGRIP Euro 6 3dr
2020
£28,950
2,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Suzuki JIMNY 1.5 SZ5 Auto ALLGRIP Euro 6 3dr
2019
£28,495
14,527miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Suzuki Jimny 1.3 SZ4 3dr
2012
£10,680
42,128miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Suzuki Jimny 1.5 SZ5 ALLGRIP Euro 6 3dr
2020
£25,549
28,642miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Suzuki Jimny 1.3 VVT SZ4 4WD Euro 6 3dr
2016
£15,495
26,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Suzuki Jimny 2018 road test review - hero front

Suzuki Jimny

Was Suzuki's iconic miniature off-roader’s long-overdue overhaul worth the wait?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive

View all latest drives