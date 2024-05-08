BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 8 May: on sale now

New Mini Cooper rated, Suzuki Swift vs. Renault Clio, and Ferrari's new V12 flagship detailed
Autocar
News
2 mins read
8 May 2024

This week in Autocar, we deliver our verdict on the new Mini Cooper, pit the Suzuki Swift against the Renault Clio, and detail Ferrari's new V12-powered flagship.

News

The Ferrari 12Cilindri has been revealed as its most powerful production car to date, packing an atmospheric V12 and brand new on-board technology - we have the latest.

Sticking with the ultra-premium brands, Rolls-Royce's best-selling Cullinan has been treated to a bold, fresh new look and a wealth of new options. Our story has every detail and a Q&A with the brand's director of design.

Over in Germany, Mercedes-AMG is lining up turbocharged V8 engine for its new CLE63, U-turning on PHEV power for its coupé range-topper.

BMW, meanwhile, has pulled a punch against the CLE63 with the new M4 CS - a potent, track-focused version of the M4 featuring more power, less weight and a reworked chassis. We take a look.

Reviews

The fourth-generation Mini hatch has arrived, bringing a cutesy new look and thoroughly overhauled interior - we drive it on roads around Spain to find out if it is still as much of a character as it used to be.

Ferrari's XX track pack made the SF90 coupé a more dynamically complete car, but is it the same story for the drop-top? Matt Prior finds out in Modena.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has gained plug-in hybrid power, but is it efficient enough to mix it with the established players from Lexus and BMW? Illya Verpraet finds out.

We're also testing the GWM Ora 07, Geometry Panda and, for road test 5673, it's the turn of the Ford Transit Custom to go under the needle.

Features

The supermini might be an endangered species but the new Suzuki Swift has arrived to change all that. James Disdale pits it against the class champ, the Renault Clio.

Just as Ikea is a furniture store taken to the max, the wonderful new World of Volvo in Gothenburg is rather more than your everyday car museum. James Attwood pays a visit.

Everrati’s electric luxury restomod business is picking up pace. Stephen Dobie drives its latest model, a Mercedes SL Pagoda with twice the original power.

Ford UK and Ireland boss Lisa Brankin won the top honour at the Autocar Great Women 2024 awards. She tells Will Rimell what motivates her.

Opinion

Matt Prior riffs on the trend towards angrier-looking cars and why manufacturers can learn a lesson from the Austin-Healey Sprite or GWM Ora 03.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, gets reacquainted with the 205mph Aston Martin Bulldog concept, comments on the rising desirability of 80s and 90s machinery, and pays a visit to the 'Museum on the Move' evening, run by the British Motor Museum.

Used

Fancy a refreshing alternative to the Ford Fiesta ST? John Evans reckons he has the perfect candidate...

