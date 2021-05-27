BACK TO ALL NEWS
Aurrigo begins autonomous shuttle trials on Cambridge roads

Self-driving bus will carry up to 10 passengers around a two-mile route
27 May 2021

Autonomous transport company Aurrigo has begun trials of the Auto-Shuttle - a self-driving bus - today in Cambridge.

The Auto-Shuttle, which was revealed last year, is able to seat 10 people (when not social distancing) and will drive on roads surrounded by other traffic, including cars, lorries, vans, bikes and pedestrians.

Three Auto-Shuttles have been deployed for the trial. They will take passengers from Cambridge’s Madingley Road Park and Ride site to and around the University of Cambridge’s nearby West Campus, a route of around two miles.

Passengers will - at a later period - be able to use an Aurrigo App to allow them to be picked-up at a number of locations on the route during the Innovate UK and Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV)-backed trial.

Aurrigo boss David Keene said: “This is another major milestone in the journey towards making autonomous vehicles a reality on our roads.

“We’ve completed successful trials in city centres, in retirement complexes and at major golf tournaments, but this is the first time these vehicles will be sharing the route with everyday traffic.”

Aurrigo claims that the Auto-Shuttle is “the world’s first conventionally driven electric and autonomous purpose-built vehicle”. It is powered by a 22kW electric motor and has a range of over 120 miles.

Inside, the Auto-Shuttle has seating space for a maximum of 10 people, as well as space for wheelchair users that can access the shuttle via an automatically deployed ramp.

Last August, Aurrigo ran the shuttle at an international golf competition at Celtic Manor - the European Tour’s ISPS Honda Wales Open - where it transported players and caddies around the facility.

