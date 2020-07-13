Audi E-tron gets new trim lines and tech upgrades for 2020

Audi has introduced a series of upgrades and revised the trim structure for its E-tron and E-tron Sportback electric SUVs. The revised Mercedes EQC rival is now available to order now priced from £59,900.

Key to the relatively minor revisions is a complete overhaul of both variants’ ranges. They now consist of five trim lines: entry-level Technik, Sport, S-Line and two new versions: Black Edition and Vorsprung. All variants receive wheels in excess of 20in in diameter, LED lighting, adaptive air suspension and the MMI touch system.

Black Edition models build on existing S-Line trim with gloss anthracite wheels alongside a black grille, black front and rear bumper inserts, window trims, roof raills and door mirror surrounds. Front sports seats with powered lumbar also feature alongside extended synthetic ‘Twin’ leather across the dashboard, doors and centre console.

Vorsprung models bring 22in Audi Sport alloys with a matt titanium finish, hiding orange brake callipers. Virtual door mirrors - with cameras and screens in place of conventional mirrors - are standard but can be removed as a no-cost option. Vorsprung spec also brings a new feature to the range - digital matrix LED lights that offer new motorway lighting features and animations when locking or unlocking the car. Extras such as diamond stitched leather, an electric heated wheel, a head up display and a 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system are also included.

The E-tron Sportback features S Line, Launch Edition and flagship Vorsprung Edition trims, with the limited-run Launch Edition combining features of the standard E-tron’s Black Edition and Vorsprung Edition. Interestingly, the Sportback won’t be offered with the base ’50’ powertrain, only with the 55 which takes the WLTP-certified range from 195 miles to 247 miles.

All versions also feature a new, third-generation version of the MIB3 modular infotainment system. Improved cloud-based speech recognition combines with more powerful processing and new features such as wireless connection to the Audi Smartphone Interface. The sat-nav can also learn the driver’s habits, offer suggestions based on previously driven routes and provide lane-by-lane traffic flow data.