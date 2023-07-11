Audi considers IM Motors EV platform amid SSP delays

Audi is reportedly close to signing an agreement with Chinese firm SAIC for the rights to use an electric vehicle platform employed by its upmarket brand, IM Motor.
The two-year-old structure is planned to be used by Audi to underpin a series of upcoming electric-powered models following delays to the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) being developed by Audi's parent company, the Volkswagen Group.
Among the existing models already based on the SAIC-developed platform, which supports both rear- and four-wheel drive, are the IM Motor L7 saloon and LS7 SUV.
According to SAIC engineering sources, the modular IM Motor electric vehicle platform shares key elements of its structure with the Nebula platform used by the MG, Roewe and Rising brands.
According to information supplied by SAIC, the Nebula platform is engineered to support batteries of up to 2023mm in length and both single- and dual-motor drivetrains with ouputs from 201bhp to 805bhp. It also supports both 400V and 800V drive electric architectures and wheelbases ranging between 2690mm and 3100mm.
IM Motors was founded in 2020 by SAIC, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and the Alibaba Group as a luxury car brand based in Shanghai, China, with SAIC as the majority shareholder.
Secrecy surrounds the future models that Audi plans to base on the IM Motor platform, although insiders suggest it could be suitable for production versions of the German car maker's Activesphere, Urbansphere, Skysphere and Grandsphere concepts.
The Volkswagen Group's existing MEB, J1 and Premium Platform Electric (PPE) structures have been deemed unsuitable for these planned models, Autocar has been told.
The IM Motor L7 saloon was developed jointly by SAIC and British-based Williams Engineering. Its dual-motor drivetrain develops 536bhp and 516lb ft of torque, giving it a claimed 0-62mph time of 3.9sec.
Launched at a price of RMB408,800 (£43,900) in April 2022, it is offered with either a standard 93kWh or optional 118kWh battery - the latter claimed to provide it with a range of up to 621 miles on the CLTC test procedure used in China.
Join the debate
Add your comment
I get paid more than $200 to $400 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $30k from this without having online working skills . (vf4) Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…
Here is I started.…………>> WWW.SMARTCASH1.COM
I wouldn't dare giving it a shot, it seems it's an American site where a shot is a real shot.
Here's another potential EV platform for Audi to evaluate: SAIC Motor's Xingyun or Nebula platform which is being referred to outside China as the Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) and which currently underpins the MG4, but which is set to be used for a total of sixteen new models to be launched across SAIC Motor's four major brands of IM, MG, Rising Auto and Roewe before the end of 2024 - ten of which will, according to a recent Reuters report, be marketed globally under the MG marque.
My understanding from just-auto is that the MSP "can accommodate wheelbases ranging between 2,690mm and 3,100mm for the production of a wide range of vehicle types" and "battery packs of up to 2,023mm in length."
I surmise that the MSP would probably be flexible and future-proofed enough for Audi's purposes while, given the longstanding SAIC Motor and VW Group JV, for Audi to use the MSP under licence would seem to be be a commercially logical option.