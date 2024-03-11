Audi A3 facelift brings new interior and ramped up S3

The Audi A3 has followed its Volkswagen Golf and Skoda Octavia platformmates in receiving a wide-reaching refresh for 2024, with a fresh interior, trick new lights and a more powerful S3 among the headlines.

Offered in the UK in both Sportback and saloon forms, the revamped A3 will initially go on sale with a choice of two powertrains: the 35 TFSI 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol and the 35 TDI 2.0-litre diesel.

Both units offer an unchanged 148bhp. A revamped plug-in hybrid is among the other engine options that will be launched later this year.

The focus of a relatively subtle exterior makeover has been to make the car look more dynamic. There is a revamped, wider hexagonal grille at the front, with the Audi rings now protruding from the top rather than being integrated into the middle.

The front also features new side air intakes and a reshaped spoiler, designed to make the car appear lower.

At the back, there is a new bumper and diffuser unit, which is inspired by that on the legendary RS2 Avant, says Audi.

The daytime running lights now feature four different ‘signatures’ that users can switch between to individualise their car’s appearance.

Each signature has its own distinctive graphic when the car is locked or unlocked. Inside, there has been a focus on adding extra standard kit and digital technology.

All trim levels now feature Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument display and a three-spoke steering wheel. The redesigned centre console now includes an armrest as standard and a smaller gear selector for the automatic ’box.

The design of the air vents has also been revamped. In addition, Audi has revised the standard interior lighting, including backlit doors and contour lights in the centre console and cupholders.

There is a new optional stereo system too, with a Sonos unit replacing the B&O system previously featured.

The revamped A3 also features a new version of Audi’s infotainment system, running on the 10.1in central display.

Audi will offer several functions on demand in certain markets, including the ability to add adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist and two-zone air conditioning.

The 35 TFSI Sportback will be priced at €35,650 (£30,500) in Germany, with the saloon costing an extra €800 (£690). UK pricing has yet to be finalised.

A revised version of the hot Audi S3 will follow later this year, featuring an upgraded 2.0-litre engine – with a hefty bump in power to 329bhp – and the torque splitter system previously offered on the RS3