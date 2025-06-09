BACK TO ALL NEWS
Aston Martin Valkyrie LM revealed as Le Mans racer you can buy

Ten well-heeled customers will take delivery of the world's ultimate track day car, with its screaming V12

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
9 June 2025

Aston Martin has launched the Valkyrie LM as a screaming V12-engined, Le Mans-spec track toy that could be the world's ultimate automotive plaything.  

Unlike the Valkyrie AMR Pro, a track-only version of the Valkyrie road car, the Valkyrie LM is based on Aston's LMH hypercar that will race at La Sarthe this weekend.

That means it draws 697bhp from the same 6.5-litre Cosworth V12 and drives the rear wheels through a seven-speed semi-automatic sequential gearbox.

But Aston Martin has made a number of modifications to tailor the Valkyrie LM to track day use, starting with making the V12 compatible with readily available fuel.

It has also removed the ballast and FIA-regulation electronic systems, along with the racer's torque sensors. 

Otherwise, though, this is a top-class Le Mans car that can be run around a track of its owner's choosing. It still has a carbonfibre race seat with six-point harness, a fire suppression system and bespoke track tyres from Pirelli.

Adam Carter, Aston Martin’s head of endurance motorsport, said: “It is important to emphasise that the Valkyrie LM is close to identical to the race car that is currently competing in WEC and IMSA, with only a few minor deviations to ensure it is a non-homologated variant and is accessible for customers to experience and enjoy.

"Valkyrie LM represents the most authentic hypercar track experience that is now available.”

Similarly to Ferrari's original XX track car programme, Aston Martin will store and transport the cars as part of a support programme for owners that aims to offer the "ultimate top-flight motorsport experience".

Included as part of that, the company will also supply a team of engineers to set up the car and maintain it during the track days.

It will also provide professional driver coaches and simulator sessions to ensure customers can "explore the limits of a machine designed to operate in excess of 200mph on the fast, flat-out kinks of the most famous race track in the world".

Owners will be able to drive their cars for the first time at an "exclusive handover event" in the second quarter of 2026, before being invited to track days at Formula 1-standard circuits later in the year.

Read our review

Car review
aston martin valkyrie 2023 36

Aston Martin Valkyrie

1140bhp, £2.5m, eight years in the making. We finally take the wheel of Adrian Newey's masterpiece

Read our review

