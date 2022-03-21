BACK TO ALL NEWS
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro makes dynamic debut in Bahrain
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro makes dynamic debut in Bahrain

New V12-engined track demon took to Sakhir track ahead of Formula 1 grand prix last weekend
21 March 2022

The Aston Martin Valkyrie made its dynamic debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend, completing two runs of the Sakhir International circuit. 

The hypercar, which is limited to track-only driving, completed its first run ahead of Saturday's qualifying session before rounding the circuit again on Sunday before the race. 

The AMR Pro is driven by a Cosworth-developed 6.5-litre V12 engine that produces 1000bhp and can rev up to 11,000rpm. Top speed is claimed to stand at around 225mph.

To fine-tune the AMR Pro for the track, Aston Martin has fitted bespoke Michelin tyres suited for racing, Formula 1-inspired carbon brakes, perspex windows and lightened carbonfibre suspension.

It was driven at Bahrain by Aston Martin development driver Dirk Müller, who said that it packs performance close to that of an F1 car. 

“That was unbelievable,” Müller said. “I know everyone says that about cars all the time, but seriously, this car is something else. 

“It’s closer to an F1 car in terms of performance than anything else I've ever driven. The power, the handling, the grip: everything is perfect.”

Just 40 examples of the Valkyrie AMR Pro will be produced, all of which will be left-hand drive. Deliveries are currently taking place. 

Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers said the car symbolises peak performance engineering. 

“All of our test drivers, all extremely successful racing drivers, are in awe of this car, and it's easy to understand why,” he explained. “The Valkyrie AMR Pro is approaching F1 performance levels, and we're very proud of the most extreme Aston Martin yet.”

jmd67 21 March 2022

When will we ever see a Valkyrie review? Not a good sign I have to say. Usually, when something is a dud, they won't allow reviews and we know there have been quite a few cars delivered by now. 

