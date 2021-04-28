BACK TO ALL NEWS
Aston Martin V12 Speedster: historic DBR1 specification revealed

Bespoke styling pays homage to Le Mans-winning 1959 original
28 April 2021

Aston Martin will offer its ultra-exclusive V12 Speedster in a bespoke DBR1 specification, paying tribute to the formidable racer with which the firm won the 1959 Le Mans 24 Hours and Nürburgring 24 Hours.

While best known for its success at La Sarthe and the Nordschleife, the DBR1 was instrumental in establishing Aston Martin as a feared competitor in global motorsport, and has previously been commemorated with a heritage-inspired ‘59’ edition DBS Superleggera.

The DBR1 version of the V12 Speedster will feature Aston Martin’s trademark Racing Green exterior paint, white pinstripe and roundels, a silver anodised grille and two-tone green and brown leather seats, all styling choices inspired by the 1959 Le Mans winner. 

A racing helmet for both the driver and passenger is included, and finished in the same green colour scheme, while silver emblems and brushed aluminium switchgear further differentiate the special edition from the standard car. The V12 Speedster will also feature exposed carbonfibre throughout, and satin black, diamond-turned 21in wheels. 

Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman said: “Emotion and exclusivity are at the heart of this car. A rare and exceptional Aston Martin, it has been engineered to offer a visceral driving experience that belies its elegant, artistic shape.”

Only 88 examples of the roofless V12 Speedster will be produced worldwide, powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 producing 700bhp and 555lb ft. This gives a 0-62mph time of 3.4sec and a top speed of 198mph. It is priced from £765,000, though Aston Martin has yet to reveal the price of the DBR1 edition.

