Aston Martin to show Goldfinger-inspired Vanquish

New special edition will mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film’s release

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
11 October 2024

Aston Martin will reveal a Vanquish inspired by the classic James Bond film Goldfinger on Monday 14 October.

A post made to the British company’s social media accounts shows a silhouette of the super-GT interspersed with a clip from the 1964 film, which prominently featured the Aston Martin DB5.

Aston Martin also posted a quote from the scene in which Bond’s armourer, Q, introduced him to the DB5. “I never joke about my work, 007,” said Q, after explaining that Bond’s car was fitted with an ejector seat.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Goldfinger, which premiered on 17 September 1964. 

Autocar published its road test of the star car, the DB5, the following day. It concluded: “Second to his house, a man’s car is usually his most expensive single possession.

“But a house is static, and although a car like the DB5 costs as much as a comfortable dwelling, it is very dynamic and free to go anywhere.

“It is a car which cries out to be driven, to be driven well, and to be driven far. With a range of comfortably over 300 miles between fuel stops it is definitely the kind of car one would like to drive from, say, our London offices to the south of France without a pause.

“And even then, one would probably feel fresh enough to go on to Rome, or Athens. It is a car requiring skill and muscle – a man’s car – which challenges and satisfies and always excites.”

The full test can be read in the Autocar archive.

 

 

In 2020, Aston Martin revealed the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation, a £3.3 million recreation of Bond’s car celebrating the release of No Time to Die. It was fitted with replicas of the gadgets used in Goldfinger – including machine guns, rotating registration plate and rear shield – except for the ejector seat. A removal roof panel was offered as a reference to it.

Aston Martin’s Q bespoke division, named after the character, also produced a limited 007 Edition of the Vantage and DBS Superleggera.

Charlie Martin

Peter Cavellini 11 October 2024

What would they have done if it hadn't been the Bond car?, I cringe when film cars or Tv show cars become a limited build, do Aston buyers actually ask for a Bond car?, the DB5 was the Bond car,it was driven by the first Bond and that's where it should be left, latterly there been a succession of Q' specials some were just comical ( Jaguar with rocket behind the grill) ,so let's hope this latest isn't a munter.

